Get ready to sleigh this festive season as London welcomes its first fried turkey doughnut Christmas sandwich!

Lively Latino Fried Chicken restaurant El Pollote in Soho has teamed up with Borough 22 Doughnuts – home of the UK’s most inclusive doughnuts – to create a one-of-a-kind entirely gluten-free festive sarnie aptly named the El Pavo Noel (£16).

Available exclusively at El Pollote Carnaby Street from 12th November, Ryan Panchoo, doughnut maestro and founder of Borough 22 Doughnuts, and founder of El Pollote, Rotsen Ibarra, have crafted an entirely gluten-free merry masterpiece brimming with a veritable mountain of festive ingredients.

Sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy cranberry-glazed gluten-free Borough 22 doughnut, find crispy fried turkey breast, smoky bacon and crunchy stuffing balls slathered with cranberry & aji Amarillo jelly, Manchego cream and topped with pickled red cabbage.

The sweet and savoury sandwich is all you’ll want for Christmas, so mark your calendars and prepare to take a bite of this holly jolly creation from 12th November – priced at £16 and available exclusively from El Pollote on Ganton Street, Carnaby.

