This winter, Covent Garden pizza hotspot Doughnation, at 3 Henrietta Street, has the perfect remedy to the winter blues.

The new pizzeria (which opened this spring) has created a delicious menu of hot cocktails to be enjoyed alongside its fabulous array of pizzas.

Guests can choose from three innovative delights, which can be enjoyed inside or outside on Doughantion’s winter terrace which overlooks the Covent Garden Piazza.

For die-hard fans of an Aperol Spritz there is the zingy Hot Aperol Spritzer, made up of Aperol, white wine, apple juice and honey brewed with winter spices.

If you’re looking for a drink that packs a punch, try the Mulled Negroni, consisting of Xante Pear and cognac, sweet vermouth, Campari, apple and bay leaf.

And for an elegant tipple, there is the Winter Mistletoe, with London Dry Gin, cranberry juice, fresh rosemary and prosecco.

Alongside the winter warning drinks, indulge in Doughnation’s innovative selection of slices, steering away from the traditional and injecting some real flavour flair. Try the wonderful potato pizza, or the truffled mushroom ragout. For seafood fans, there’s the triple prawn pizza, and if you like it hot make sure to give the nduja sausage pizza a go.

