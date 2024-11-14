Sympathy has been in short supply for a fish and chips restaurant owner facing a whopping National Insurance (NI) bill after it was revealed what punters get charged at her Torquay outlet.

Lorraine Arnold, owner of Pier Point Fish and Chips in Devon, told the BBC she faces an annual bill of £70,000 after NI contributions made by employers were hiked in the Budget.

Arnold employs 34 people during the winter and up to 60 in the summer, hence why the bill is so high.

"Come and work in my restaurant for a week and I'll show you how it really, really works"



Lorraine Arnold, a fish and chip shop owner, tells Labour MP Nesil Caliskan she's "incensed" after the government's Budget "devalued" her business

It could lead to an additional £70,000 annual bill for her business, which would put an unwanted dent into the money she takes out.

But sympathy has been in short supply for the restaurant owner after it was revealed what the average portion of fish and chips costs in the restaurant.

An “award-winning” portion will set diners back more than £20 – which is more than double the national average.

Other items listed on their menu include homemade fishcakes for £16.95 and scampi for £17.95, which is pretty steep all considered!

she charges TWENTY FUCKING QUID for fish and chips

