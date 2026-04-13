Chef collaborations are a feature of modern restaurants. And a pretty good one I think, because what you get is a focus on the dishes that evening, from Chef’s with a reputation they want to enhance, and a restaurant team that wants to provide a very special evening. More often than not the price is pretty reasonable at least when compared with a normal evening out at one or other chef’s restaurant. So overall, I think these sort of evenings are worth looking out for. I recently highlighted one at Pavyllon with Yannick Alléno and Claude Bosi, which is an unbelievable match up. There are also more broad collaborations among restaurants, chefs and, quite often, vinyards. This one

ALL-STAR INDIAN CHEF DINNER CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF THE CINNAMON CLUB

Since opening in 2001 within the historic Grade II-listed Old Westminster Library, The Cinnamon Club has been at the forefront of modern Indian dining. As part of the restaurant’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Executive Chef Vivek Singh brings together some of the UK’s most exciting Indian chefs for a one-night-only All-Star dinner. On Friday 15th May (6.30pm), The Cinnamon Club is welcoming Chet Sharma (BiBi), Cyrus Todiwala (Café Spice Namasté), Dipna Anand (Brilliant Gastro), and Sameer Taneja (Benares).

The exciting five-course menu is a deeply personal tribute, with each chef creating a canapé and dish inspired by their relationship with Vivek, paired with a story that reflects both their individual journeys and the restaurant’s enduring legacy. Designed to reflect each chef’s distinct culinary identity while united by a shared spirit of innovation, the menu celebrates the creativity and ongoing evolution of Indian cuisine in the UK, and looks pretty awesome to me.

The All-Star Dinner is £125 per person inclusive of coffee and petit fours, with an optional wine pairing available at an additional cost on the evening.

Reserve your table now: https://cinnamonclub.com/a-very-special-collaboration-is-coming/.

MENU

Canapé Reception

Five canapés, one created by each chef: Vivek Singh, Cyrus Todiwala, Dipna Anand, Chet Sharma & Sameer Taneja

Malabar Scallop | Sameer Taneja

“My fondest memory is the time Chef Vivek allowed me to spend my days off in his kitchen. His trust, support and constant motivation over the last 20 years shaped me into the person I am today. What started as a workplace soon became a family. This dish is a dedication to Chef Vivek.”

Roasted Chicken Cafreal | Cyrus Todiwala

“I have visited The Cinnamon Club on several occasions and each time I am delighted by the awesome setting, and the unique twists Chef Vivek adds to his dishes. My own restaurant has been running for more than 30 years, so I truly appreciate what a milestone 25 years is and the impact The Cinnamon Club has had.”

Lamb Chop Burrah Kebab | Vivek Singh

Mains served with slow-cooked black lentils, stir-fried tender stem broccoli with kadhai spices, and tandoori breads

“I’m very excited to be cooking with such widely respected Indian chefs to mark 25 years of The Cinnamon Club. This dinner is about coming together to celebrate our shared heritage, the incredible journey of our restaurants, and the exciting future of our cuisine, in one truly special evening.“

Lamb Nihari Biryani | Dipna Anand

“I remember visiting The Cinnamon Club when I was 16 and being completely mesmerised – it’s a restaurant, but you’re also sitting inside this beautiful library. Eating out in London was such a rare treat for us then, and from start to finish it felt incredibly special – the food, the atmosphere, everything.”

Shah Babur Saffron Egg | Chet Sharma

“When my brother and sister-in-law visited me while I was at university, I cooked a version of The Cinnamon Club’s pear dessert to impress them. At every family gathering they asked me to cook that dessert again, and it ultimately inspired one of the signature desserts at my own restaurant, BiBi.”

Coffee & Petit Fours

Durban Curry House at The Carousel

Layla Morris and Luke Moody are the well regarded South African duo behind Durban Curry House, which was the winner of Brixton Kitchen 2025. The chefs currently work at (incredible) Fallow and Roe, but would love their own restaurant. In the interim this London pop-up dining experience is a rare opportunity to try their food, which is a take on Durban’s distinctive curry culture. The £65menu includes dishes cheese and corn samosa, South Beach Pineapple, and their signature mutton bunny chow. Carousel has a reputation for securing some of the best restaurant pop-ups in London and I think this will be no exception.

19–23 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1T 1RL

carousel-london.com

Nieves Barragán Mohacho at Brown’s Hotel

Basque chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho is the legendary founding chef at the awesome Barrafina, and since heading out on her own holds of a Michelin star at each of her two restaurants – Sabor in Mayfair and newcomer Legado in Shoreditch. Recently she commenced a three-month takeover of the bar menu at The Donovan Bar at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair. The menu here just makes my mouth water: small plates including seared tuna with ajo blanco; Porthilly oyster with fino sherry emulsion and citrus oil; confit artichoke with lovage aioli; and pig’s ear ’a Feira’, a traditional Galician snack seasoned with punchy smoked paprika. The Donovan Bar is one of London’s great hotel bars. Nieves Barragán Mohacho is one of the best chefs in London. You cannot miss this.

Brown’s Hotel, 33 Albemarle Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 4BP

roccofortehotels.com

Gaucho partners with Hannah Crosbie and Terrazas de los Andes winery

In celebration of World Malbec Day on 17th April 2026, Gaucho is working with Hannah Crosbie for the launch of a special menu of wines from Terrazas de los Andes winery. The Malbec menu will be available for one month only from 17th April, commemorating the day in 1853 that Malbec was introduced to Argentina.

The menu collaboration will highlight four exceptional wines from Terrazas de los Andes winery located in Perdriel, Luján de Cuyo, in the Mendoza province of Argentina. The winery’s ‘Guardians of Mountain Life’ initiative, sees wines being elegantly crafted at a high altitude that captures the pure essence of the Andes. Wines include Grand Malbec (2022), a full bodied, balanced sip, featuring tasting notes such as violet, thyme, blackberries and citrus; Reserva Malbec (2024), a generous volumed wine featuring tasting notes including black fruits, mountain spices and chocolate. As well as the Malbecs, the menu will spotlight a fresh, expressive Cabernet Sauvignon (2024) and Reserva Chardonnay (2024)

The wines from Terrazas de Los Andes winery pair perfectly with Gaucho’s dishes, highlighting the synergy between both Latin American brands with rich flavours and tasting notes complimenting each other throughout the menu. Dishes include Steak Tartare with hand-cut beef, chimichurri, crispy wonton and cornichons; Gaucho classic marinated churrasco sirloin, spiral cut, marinated in garlic, parsley and olive oil; finishing with Dulce de leche basque cheesecake. How can you miss…

Led by drinks writer, author and broadcaster Hannah Crosbie, alongside Estate Director of Terrazas de los Andes, Lucas Löwi, this exclusive collaboration with Gaucho spotlights the exceptional wines of Terrazas de los Andes in honour of World Malbec Day. By pairing with Gaucho’s bold, flavour-driven dishes, the month-long menu celebrates Argentina’s rich winemaking heritage and the enduring allure of Malbec.

“Argentinian Malbec is responsible for kickstarting a fascination in wine for many, yet also endures as a reliable, approachable favourite across the nation. I’ve often written about there being more to Argentina than Malbec – I hope this menu will prove this and unlock new interest for those able to try it.” – Hannah Crosbie.

Gaucho Restaurants

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