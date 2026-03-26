Pavyllon is simply one of the best fine dining restaurants in London (and with a set lunch that is among the best bargains in town). Yannick Alléno and Claude Bosi are two of the most revered French chefs of recent times. And they are cooking together for one night at Pavylon?!?

On Wednesday 29th April, a truly rare culinary collaboration arrives in London as these two titans of French gastronomy unite for a one-night-only event. Yannick Alléno, the world’s most decorated Michelin-starred chef, welcomes Claude Bosi, the celebrated force behind some of London’s most successful modern French restaurants to Pavyllon London at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

I think that London is currently rediscovering the sheer elegance and delight of French gastronomy through a wave of new openings, and this exclusive dinner – part of Pavyllon’s celebrated ‘Counter Culture’ series – is the icing on the cake, offering a compelling showcase of the craft, precision and enduring appeal of French cooking at its highest level.

During the special evening, Pavyllon London will transform into a bouchon-style bistro inspired by Claude’s latest openings, Joséphine, in Chelsea and Marylebone. A collaborative six-course menu, featuring the finest seasonal produce, showcases Claude’s Lyonnaise heritage and deceptively simple yet sophisticated cuisine, alongside Yannick’s pioneering approach to modern French cooking, including his signature extraction and cryoconcentration techniques. An optional wine pairing, curated by the restaurant’s expert sommelier, will be available on the evening.

Diners will be able to interact with both chefs as they cook behind the restaurant’s central open counter and visit tables. Reservations can be made from 6pm – 8:30pm, with guests seated at either the counter or in the elegant main dining room.

And the price – £145 for six courses. Yes, that’s a bit of money. But for this level of cooking, by these actual chefs, in a beautiful room in Mayfair. Stuffed morels! Turbot! Rhum Baba for goodness sake! I’m sorry but this is worth every penny. Or you could go to dinner at Cote – twice, maybe three times. Your choice. The menu is below.

Book your seat for this extraordinary dining experience via Pavyllon London’s website here. Tickets are £145 for six courses, excluding service.

Pavyllon London Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Hamilton Place, London, W1J 7DR

https://www.pavyllonlondon.com/ | 020 7319 5200

IG: @pavyllonlondon | @fslondon | @yannickalleno

IG: @claudebosi1

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