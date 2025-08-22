Camden Market is a popular food junction. There are many restaurants and food stalls in this area. One such restaurant is Casa Tua. They have a speciality in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, as they claim. When we talk about Italian cuisine, Having visited some of the best restaurants in London Casa Tua really does stand out and has been serving people since 2013, when they first opened their restaurant in Camden Town.

They have two outlets, one in Camden Town, near Camden Road, and the other between King’s Cross and Bloomsbury Station, close to Euston Station.

Last weekend, we all visited this small restaurant near Camden Market. They have a small space where they have arranged their tables and chairs. The interior was simple and not too fancy. Long lamps were hanging from the ceiling. Overall, the ambience was very welcoming and couldn’t wait to try the food on offer.

As we entered the restaurant, most of the seats were already occupied. Luckily we were able to get seated. This place is ideal for a weekend brunch and popular with the locals and tourists. So we sat down and ordered fresh pasta along with sandwiches and tagliata di pollo. We also ordered tiramisu and homemade mango sorbet for dessert. We were impatiently waiting for our order.

The staff member suggested pairing our food with their authentic Italian wines. So we ordered a bottle of wine. Their service was friendly and professional. We received our food within 15 to 20 minutes of placing the order. The food was hot and freshly prepared.

I took the first bite of the pasta and was mesmerised by its taste. Even the sandwich was perfectly grilled. It was flavourful and satisfying. I have to admit, my first experience with their food was well worth every penny I spent. As you know it can be difficult to find a restaurant these days that can offer good service and great food at a fair price but l’m pleased we found this one.

Now it was time to taste tagliata di pollo. My expectations were already high. The pasta and sandwich had already set the bar high. Tagliata di pollo lived up to my expectations. It was fresh and full of flavours. Overall, the food was delicious, the ambiance was great and the service was quick. We enjoyed our time at this restaurant.

Overall, it was a wonderful experience for my family, and I recommend people visit them, as they are one of the few authentic Italian restaurants in London that serve true Italian food with some Mediterranean twists. There are many restaurants near Camden Market selling different kinds of cuisine, including continental, Chinese, Indian, Mediterranean, and even local dishes. We tend to explore all of these restaurants over time. So continue with us as we cover the next restaurant for you. So bye for now.