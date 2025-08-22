Vladimir Putin has outlined three conditions for ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict, which began in February 2022 when Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion, has now lasted more than three years.

According to reports, the Russian president has set out three key demands that he insists must be met before he will agree to bring the war to an end – a war that has claimed thousands of lives.

READ NEXT: What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

Last week Putin met with US President Donald Trump in Alaska; it marked the pair’s first meeting in years and involved peace talks.

Despite Trump’s claims that he would end the conflict and even threatened to punish Putin if peace wasn’t reached, there was nothing agreed upon at the summit.

The Kremlin leader spoke some English in front of the public and further suggested that the pair’s next meeting take place in Moscow.

After the meeting, Trump spoke of his confidence that a peace deal would be reached.

Since the meeting, Russian sources have revealed the three demands of Putin that must be met for peace to be reached.

It has been reported that Putin is demanding Ukraine to give up the eastern Donbas region.

He further wants Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to renounce his ambitions to join NATO and remain neutral.

The Kremlin also revealed that Putin demanded that Ukraine keep Western troops out of the country.

They claim that if these conditions were met, Russia would stop its front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

US data shows that Russia controls approximately 88% of the Donbas and 73% of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

A source has said that as part of this deal, the nation may even be open to handing over parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

However, the two countries currently remain far apart in demands, as President Zelenskyy previously dismissed withdrawing from land recognised as Ukraine.

He spoke to reporters yesterday, saying: “If we’re talking about simply withdrawing from the east, we cannot do that.

“It is a matter of our country’s survival, involving the strongest defensive lines.”

But joining NATO could the most reliable security move for Ukraine.

Another source claimed: “Putin is ready for peace – for compromise. That is the message that was conveyed to Trump.”

It’s currently unknown if Ukraine has fully rejected the demands, as a possible agreement could be met with the US as well as the two nations.

A move like that could be recognised by the UN Security Council.

“There are two choices: war or peace, and if there is no peace, then there is more war,” the source added