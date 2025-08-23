They say there’s no satirising someone like Donald Trump, but the creators of South Park are giving it a bloody good go. The long-running, anarchic series continued its 27th season by taking aim at the President – and more importantly, those lining up to kiss his backside.

South Park continues to tackle Trump presidency – and the sycophants supporting him

Since returning to the Oval Office in January, world leaders and business titans have had to be on eggshells around POTUS. Fears of another blow-up, akin to the exchanges witnessed with Volodymyr Zelensky and Cyril Ramaphosa, have put visitors on red alert.

This has led to a culture of appeasement in recent months, with dignitaries entering the White House with some form of gift or token of appreciation for Donald Trump. The fawning has made for a very hard watch – but no-one has grovelled more than Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA President has become a frequent guest in Washington D.C, owing to the fact that the 2026 World Cup will be held in the USA. After allowing Mr. Trump to take part in Chelsea’s Club World Cup celebrations (and, inexplicably, handling the trophy), Infantino pulled another ace from his sleeve.

Trump and Infantino – what’s the deal?

He presented the actual World Cup to the president on Friday, accompanied by a nauseating speech about how Trump is ‘a winner’, and can therefore join a select group of people allowed to touch the gold-plated accolade. In turn, Donald jokingly asked if he could keep it. Of course he did…

The whole embarrassing affair took place a little more than 24 hours after South Park broadcast their latest episode, mocking the people who had brought gifts in order to curry favour with the president. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, was also singled out for giving Trump a golden plaque this month.

Watch: South Park episode plays out in the White House

In their own unflinching style, South Park also took the piss out of Donald Trump’s… manhood, let’s say… and held a mirror up to the growing sycophancy that has characterised the billionaire’s second term. The clips below highlight just how on the nose this gag truly was:

