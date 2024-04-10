Football fans can now get their hands on a hotly anticipated, Bovril-inspired beer thanks to a limited edition release from Glasgow’s Drygate Brewery.

A Brew From The Terrace – a love letter to cult-favourite BBC Scotland show A View From The Terrace – is now available to buy in what is being dubbed one of the brewery’s most hotly anticipated releases ever.

The ‘bold and beefy’ stout is made with real Bovril and is Drygate’s most experimental creation yet.

Matt Corden, the managing director of the brewery, said: “This is football in a bottle – the undisputed flavour of the sport in this country. I think curiosity will get the better of everyone. I was genuinely shocked I enjoyed the beer as much as I did. We’ll see what others think!

“It’s certainly got our minds racing, who knows what’s next? Killie pie ale – we’re maybe a wee bit away from perfecting that yet.”

A Brew From The Terrace launches as football fans wind up for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany this summer.

The limited run of 330ml bottles of ‘A Brew From The Terrace’ have an ABV of 5.2 per cent. The dark and flavourful stout promises a delightful experience for the taste buds, transporting fans to the cherished moments on the terraces with its rich, beefy undertones.

