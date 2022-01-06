It may be the middle of winter and little chilly outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy alfresco cocktails in the Capital. Skylight Tobacco Dock is home to Europe’s only real rooftop ice rink and also has several cosy igloos perfect for a January get together.

The 18 skyline-facing igloo-shaped pods are heated and include table service, so you can stay in your very own bubble and not worry about queuing at the bar. Skylight offer a great selection of cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer and ciders – and there’s even mulled wine for those who are keen on continuing the festive mood.

Cocktails start from £10.50 and include delicious drinks such as Mr. Gingerbread Man, which is the perfect seasonal Whisky ginger. Whisky lovers might also enjoy the Rooftop Sour, which is a traditional whisky sour with a Skylight Twist. My personal favourite is the Cinco Picante, which is based on Skylight’s Tommy’s Margarita but with the addition of their very own five chilli blend – not only does it taste delicious, but it will certainly warm you up on a chilly evening. Several classics also feature on the menu, such as the East London Iced Tea and a super tasty Espresso Martini.

Photo: Haydon Perrier

If you’re feeling peckish after a few drinks, the Winter Alpine Menu offers generous portions of comfort food. I highly recommend the chicken schnitzel burger which comes in a fresh pretzel bun with apple, celeriac and beetroot slaw – and a very large helping of fries. Vegetarians and vegans are also catered for with the likes of plant-based smoked bratwurst and spiced butternut squash quinoa burger. And for those who have a sweet tooth, the caramel churros are an absolute must for afters.

Even if you opt not to book an igloo, Skylight has plenty of outdoor covered and heated tables with a walk-up bar and a great atmosphere. But for those that find it a bit too chilly at this time of year, you can also escape to the Apres Ski Lodge. This is another huge space decked out with sheepskin rugs and warm timbers as well as a huge bar and a live DJ.

Skylight Tobacco Dock can be found at Tobacco Dock, London, E1W 2SF.

