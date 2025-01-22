LOCATION

Situated in the borderlands at 45 Whitechapel Road close to the Whitechapel Gallery is the modern Hyatt Square hotel, and perched on its roof is the Pocket Square Bar and Rooftop Terrace. When one emerges from Whitechapel tube station one is immediately reminded of London’s great diversity, and the neighbourhood has it in spades. The broad pavement is lined with market stalls selling who-knows-what, from clothes to kids toys, the stalls uniformly run by members of the long established local Bangladeshi community. Across the road is the East London Mosque, behind which a couple of generations of Londoners have headed to the much lauded Tayyabs for tandoori chops (go if you haven’t been before). In the not too distant distance are the towers of the City of London, this neighbourhood is a borderland between the traditional hustling of generations of immigrant east end traders, and one of the world’s leading centres of international finance. The contrast couldn’t be greater anywhere in Europe than here, and that’s what gives the area its unique atmosphere.

THE BAR

The bar though modest in size is well designed with contemporary art, and with a terrace running along its frontage with a great view of the City and the rather swish glass office building across the road. The welcoming Pocket Square team are managed by Lou, who when not mixing rather good cocktails is happy to engage in grownup conversation with guests (especially about books) – this bar is clearly operated by both an erudite, efficient, and friendly team. While I didn’t have the opportunity to sample the food menu, if the care taken over the cocktails is anything to go by then the food at Pocket Square should be good too.

This looks too good to drink.

Prices are reasonable with cocktails from £12. There is also a range of alcohol free cocktails, and a short modern food menu.

Quite simply, if you work or live in the neighbourhood, are recovering from puzzling over some conceptual art at the Whitechapel Gallery or a ruby murray on Brick Lane (just around the corner), and want a comfortable local bar to sit and enjoy a drink then Pocket Square would be a good choice.

THE FACTS

PocketSquare Skyline Bar and Terrace

9th Floor, Hyatt Place London City East

45 Whitechapel Road

E1 1DU

020 8159 1234

[email protected]