Love Island’s Molly Mae has been compared to Margaret Thatcher following comments about wealth inequality made during a recent interview.

A clip of her December appearance on the podcast series The Diary of a CEO went viral on Twitter this week, with many people calling the game show star ‘tone deaf’.

In the clip, Molly says: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying “it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.”

“But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.”

“If you want something enough”

She went on: “I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it.

“It just depends on what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any length.”

She then added: “I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now.”

The clip was shared on Twitter by @tsrbys under the comment ‘If you’re homeless just buy a house,’ and has been ‘liked’ 28.6k times.

If you’re homeless just buy a house ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRBVLBx8a9 — 🚩 (@tsrbys) January 5, 2022

Needless to say, the reaction has been fierce.

Reaction

Molly Mae is a prime example of how influencers promote individualist narratives and a very right-wing world-view. Thatcherite talking-points dressed up in "inspirational" influencer speak — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 6, 2022

it’s nice that Molly Mae can be her true self ❤️ a Thatcherite — Politics for Ava (@AvaSantina) January 6, 2022

I dare Molly Mae to tell some of the UK’s lowest paid workers that they’re less hard working that someone who takes Instagram photos for a living.



Hustle culture and the effects of pretty privilege are exhausting. https://t.co/C2BCkC1Zg5 — Miriam Mirwitch (@miriammirwitch) January 6, 2022

Molly Mae visiting the Pretty Little Thing sweatshop pic.twitter.com/NGMIBUlRrf — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 6, 2022

I wrote an entire 10,000 word dissertation on the Class Ceiling and why working class people struggle to progress. But everyone has the same 24 hours in a day and opportunities according to Molly Mae so how can there ever be a class ceiling? 😍😌🥰 😳😳 https://t.co/Y0IOFk1Tin — Rhianna Murray (@rhiannamurray) January 6, 2022

