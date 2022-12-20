Asda has taken the crown as the cheapest supermarket this Christmas – beating Aldi by just 2p!

With people across the country looking at ways to tighten their belts this festive season, bagging a budget festive dinner will be on a lot of people’s minds.

New research by online savings tool Raisin has revealed the cheapest places to do the big shop, with Asda coming out on top and Waitrose deemed the most expensive.

In a like-to-like comparison using own-brand products to allow for competitive pricing, the study analysed prices across leading UK supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Iceland, M&S and Waitrose.

They compared the cost of turkey, roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy, Brussels sprouts, carrots, pigs in blankets, parsnips, cranberry sauce, and Yorkshire puddings.

It found the whole-hog at Asda costs just £20.89, with shoppers able to take huge advantage of their Just Essentials range to save hugely on products like stuffing and gravy!

Aldi was the next-cheapest supermarket at £20.91, not leaving much between the retailers, and also offers the cheapest small whole turkey at £13.49.

On the other end of the scale, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Waitrose is the most expensive supermarket with a Christmas shop costing £35.15, which is 68 per cent (or £14.26) more expensive than Asda on like-for-like products.

Lidl was not included in the study as the supermarket didn’t have the same stock availability as competitors. Ocado was similarly not included due to stocking M&S products, with own brand products limited.

Kevin Mountford, co-founder of savings platform Raisin UK, commented: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to add financial pressure to households across the country, but as families plan to keep to Christmas traditions, many will look towards our value supermarkets to help lower costs whilst keeping the magic of Christmas.

“Supermarket own brands are often just as good as some of our brand items, and most supermarkets are known to use the same supplier meaning that your products are extremely similar, and sometimes exactly the same, as other supermarket own-brand items.

“It’s also the time for households to start thinking about Christmas 2023, with options like saving pots and even Christmas Saver bank accounts that allow you to lock away money ready for next year.”

Related: Burger & Lobster unveils The Venison Burger for Christmas