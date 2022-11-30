Burger & Lobster has unveiled their festive burger special, stuffed with all the trimmings, with £1 from each purchase going to StreetSmart UK to tackle homelessness on the streets of London.

The impressive Christmas burger, priced at £24, will feature a blend of venison meat bred by chef patron of The Ledbury, Brett Graham, at Aynhoe Park and Burger & Lobster’s prime beef from family-run farms in Nebraska.

Each patty will be sandwiched between Burger & Lobster’s iconic soft brioche buns with lashings of cranberry ketchup, stout-battered onion, thinly sliced pickles, and a choice of blue or cheddar cheese within.

Finally, each burger will be served with a jug of chunky game gravy to pour over, dip, and dunk. Each burger will also come served with rosemary salt fries.

As well as the festive burger special, Burger & Lobster will celebrate party season with their new cocktail menu and by adding a classic wintertime favourite dessert to the menu.

The new cocktail menu includes the Fine & Dandy: Bombay Sapphire Gin with Falernum, Cranberry, and Lemon. For those with a sweet tooth, the Toffee Apple Martini is a must-have; Absolut Vanilla meets Butterscotch, Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, and Maple for the ultimate winter warmer. Finally, adding a little sparkle to the menu, the new Framboise Royal is the perfect decadent mix of Champagne, Chambord, and Winter Berries.

To round off the new Christmas menu, guests will be invited to enjoy a classic Sticky Toffee Pudding served with Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Ice Cream.

Burger & Lobster Christmas Burger will be available from 28th November 2022 in all sites across London for £24.

