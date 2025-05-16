Prime Video has just added Tenet, the 2020 sci-fi action thriller written and directed by Oscar winner Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer).

The movie centres upon a CIA operative (John David Washington) who is recruited by a secret organisation to take part in a mission.

Alongside another agent (Robert Pattinson), their mission is to stop a Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh) who wants to destroy the world.

The first major Hollywood blockbuster to arrive in cinemas during the Covid-19 pandemic, Tenet was a bit of a box office disappointment, perhaps as many members of the public were not ready to head back into theatres just yet.

It also seemed to split audiences right down the middle, with some praising its jaw-dropping action set-pieces, its fascinating sci-fi ideas and its ensemble cast, while others found its story a tad too complicated.

Many viewers also took issue with the film’s sound mixing.

That said, like Nolan’s other movies, we imagine Tenet will find a second life as more people watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Maybe there they can get a better grasp of its plot and also turn on the film’s subtitles.

How to watch Tenet

Tenet is streaming in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.

