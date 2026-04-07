Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said Kanye West should not be headlining London’s Wireless Festival as the controversy over the booking rumbles on.

There has been fury in recent days after West, who is now known as Ye, was confirmed as the headliner on all three nights at Wireless, which is one of the biggest rap and hip hop festivals in Europe.

Then booking has sparked controversy due to antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments the rapper has made in recent years. This has included selling t-shirts with a swastika on and releasing a song called Heil Hitler.

In January this year, West published an apology in the Wall Street Journal and put his behaviour down to manic episodes caused by his bipolar disorder.

His booking has led to key sponsors withdrawing from the Finsbury Park festival though, whilst it has been widely condemned by politicians in the UK, including Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Now, health secretary Streeting has echoed concerns, saying West has “no business” headlining Wireless.

There have been suggestions that West should be banned from entering the UK because of his previous comments. Streeting refused to comment on this, saying it was a decision for the Home Office.

However, he continued: “What I would say is Kanye West has no business headlining Wireless Festival, I think organisers showed a terrible error of judgement in inviting him.

“These weren’t a couple of off couple remarks. These were a pattern of behaviour.”

Streeting went on to accuse West of using bipolar disorder “as an excuse” and issuing a “mealy-mouthed apology which has now been given a fig leaf of credibility by organisers of Wireless,” who he said should “be ashamed of themselves.”

BREAKING: “Kanye West has no business headlining the Wireless Festival” says Health Secretary Wes Streeting pic.twitter.com/QD2netgsVz — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 7, 2026

On Tuesday, West issued a statement in which he said he would be “grateful” to meet members of the UK Jewish community ahead of Wireless.

The rapper said he had been “following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly”.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” he continued.

He added: “I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”