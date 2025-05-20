Keir Starmer shut down Mark Francois in the House of Commons after the Tory MP criticised the Brexit ‘reset’ deal.

This week, the government announced a new UK-EU deal which has been largely welcome as a move that helps undo some of the damage of Brexit.

One group who aren’t happy about the deal are the Tories though, who have claimed it is a betrayal of the British people following the referendum in 2016. This seemingly ignores the fact that several polls suggest most Brits want a closer relationship with the EU following nine years of chaos under the Tories.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, arch Brexiteer Francois stood up to criticise the deal, delivering some waffle about “dynamic alignment” and being a “rule taker to the EU.”

In response, the prime minister hit back: “I’d forgotten about some of the nonsense that’s spouted.”

Starmer has hailed the new UK-EU deal as a win for British jobs, bills, and borders, arguing it has put the country back on the “world stage”.

On defence, a formal pact has been established, paving the way for UK arms firms to access the EU’s £150bn SAFE fund. British travellers will be able to use e-gates at more EU airports, and a youth mobility scheme is under discussion.

On fishing, it will keep the current status quo, giving EU boats continued access to UK waters until 2038, with yearly quotas agreed with the EU and Norway and licences issued to control access.

On food, the UK will get reduced checks on exports, and the new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement will allow raw burgers and sausages to be sold back into the EU.

