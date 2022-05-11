Respected feminist theologian Dr Niamh M. Middleton says that since its foundation millennia ago, the Christian Church has strayed shamefully from an institution that respected the equality of men and women into a sexist organisation in league with the political sphere. In this exclusive article, Dr Middleton reveals how the Church continues to treat women as a second sex while society has moved forward to dismantle such gender-based discrimination, and how these barriers can only be brought crashing down by women themselves.

Despite the fact that women in the West have gained significant rights and freedoms in comparison to the women of other cultures, they are still treated as an intrinsically inferior sex in institutional Christianity, the Western world’s predominant religion.

Roman Catholicism, its largest denomination, permits women no authority of any kind. And although many denominations of the Reformed tradition now allow female ordination, it is still a very controversial issue and has caused schisms in several Protestant denominations.

Such a sexist situation is not in line with the Gospel texts, which are striking in their depiction of the revolutionary attitude of Jesus towards women. His treatment of them not only transcends all time and place but is so at odds with the ethos of the Roman Catholic tradition in which I was brought up that a major aim of my theological studies has been to find out why the Church’s treatment of women contrasts so strongly with that of its founder.

My research inspired me to write my new book, entitled Jesus and Women: Beyond Feminism. In the book I draw upon the relatively new disciplines of evolutionary biology and psychology to demonstrate how male domination and the perennial ‘battle of the sexes’ evolved.

THE COLLUSION OF RELIGION AND POLITICS

A highly significant insight into their evolution was facilitated by the discovery of the coevolution of religion and politics. As a result, religions have always supported patriarchal political power systems and have been used as a force for the social control of women.

The combination of male-controlled religion and politics has also enforced a sexual double standard that demands higher levels of sexual chastity from women than from men. The perfect example of this in practice is, perhaps, concerning Princess Diana. She had been expected to endure the infidelities of her husband, crown Prince Charles, while remaining loyal herself. After their marriage broke down, it was Princess Diana who was viewed by the establishment as the guilty party, not him. This hounding continued until her death, making her a true modern-day martyr to her sex.

The evolution of religion and politics in tandem with one another as a means of maintaining male domination indicates that, in order to get full participation in the public sphere, women will need to gain equal authority with men in their religions. The coevolution of religion and politics also necessitates an important distinction between religion as a phenomenon and the unique characteristics of individual religions while they are under the control of their founders.

JESUS’ REVOLUTIONARY ATTITUDE TOWARDS WOMEN

In Jesus and Women I demonstrate that our new knowledge of how religion evolved, together with what we have learned from political feminism, has highlighted the revolutionary attitude of Jesus towards women in a new way that enriches our understanding of his divinity and illuminates the way forward for women in both the Church and society.

I also show how the Old Testament provides a perfect foil for Jesus’ radically new treatment of women in the New Testament by comparing and contrasting exciting and dramatic stories of women in both biblical books.

Biblical-era Jewish culture was highly patriarchal as were the surrounding cultures of the day. The socio-political and religious spheres were totally male-dominated, with family life characterised by polygamy, concubines and the blatant institutionalisation of the double standard. Extramarital sex for men was tolerated as long as it didn’t infringe on the rights of other men. Women, on the other hand, could be sentenced to death for both fornication and adultery. The needs of single men for sex, and of married men who could not afford to be polygamous, led to the legalisation of prostitution. While the sexual activity of the ‘harlot’ was legal, such women were ostracised and treated as social outcasts. Prostitutes were not allowed to enter towns or cities during the day but only at night to proposition men.

Feminist theologian Dr Niamh M. Middleton, formerly of Dublin City University, says that religion has evolved in tandem with politics to preserve male dominance in society.

As my research has revealed, Jesus socialised with those considered ‘other’ and sinners in Jewish society, including prostitutes. In a ground-breaking story in the Gospel of Luke (‘A Sinful Woman Forgiven’) it is made clear that his aim was to psychologically—as well as spiritually—heal them and that he perceived and treated them lovingly in the fullness of their dignity and personhood.

Also, in a culture in which women were not allowed to be educated—let alone be accepted as disciples by rabbis—or to leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative, Rabbi Jesus accepted women as his disciples and allowed them to travel with him on his mission.

He interacted with and, when necessary, defended women he encountered who were considered pariahs or criminalised due to the double standard. He also made it clear to the Pharisees that the same sexual standards should be expected of males as of females. His radically unconventional treatment of women attracted serious hostility from the religious establishment, and at times even astonished his male disciples. When Jesus was arrested and condemned to be crucified, it was his female disciples who stood by him while his male disciples—including their leader, Peter—abandoned him due to fear for their safety.

Unsurprisingly, the risen Christ appeared first to Mary Magdalene, the leader of his female disciples, who had remained by his side throughout the crucifixion. He asked her to proclaim the good news of his resurrection to his other disciples, which made her the ‘Apostle to the Apostles’ and the Church’s first leader. His choice of her as the Church’s first, even if very brief, leader can be interpreted as a pre-emptive act against the future Christian Church, in which women will not only gain authority but can also be Church leaders.

The status of women in the early Church reflected their treatment by its founder; they shared the same ministries as those of men, including supervision of the Eucharist (also known as the ‘Holy Communion’). This situation only began to change as the Church grew and had to appease the male-dominated cultures of its converts. It then dramatically regressed into a sexist institution when Christianity became the state religion of the Roman Empire.

Unlike in other religions however, women weren’t segregated from men in public worship. Interestingly, it’s argued by Christian theologians that this equality of men and women in the sphere of public worship worked its way outwards into secular Christian societies and eventually resulted in women gaining secular rights and freedoms.

THE WAY FORWARD

In any case, the secular Christian world is now way ahead of institutional Christianity as regards female equality. In treating women as a second sex, institutional Christianity is not only greatly at odds with its founder, but is also causing an increasing decline in female practice which, taken in conjunction with the increasing growth in atheistic mindsets caused by scientific progress, is presenting the Church with a serious challenge.

It’s unlikely that the institutional Church will voluntarily grant women equal authority. Instead, Christian women will have to campaign together to regain their early Church status.

Regaining this will be an important step in their journey towards equal participation in the public sphere and towards the total elimination of the double standard both within the Church and wider society.

It will also provide the basis for a new promotion of Christianity grounded in the restoration of the harmony between the sexes and equal dominion of the world described in Genesis 1. It’s clear from the teaching and example of Jesus that its restoration was an important aim of his ministry. The new evangelisation will propel Christianity into a new, more spiritual phase that will not only renew female practice but can also contribute significantly to the reduction of atheistic mindsets.

It will also provide the best basis from which the female gifts of love, compassion, empathy and intuition can be used to impact in complementary, transformative fashion with male gifts in the public arena.

Jesus and Women: Beyond Feminism by Niamh M. Middleton is available now via Amazon UK, priced £20 in paperback, £14.46 as an eBook and £57.28 in hardcover. The book can also be purchased directly from The Lutterworth Press. For more information visit www.niamhmiddletonauthor.com.

