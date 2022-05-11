Cabinet minister Michael Gove has ruled out an emergency budget, as he insisted Boris Johnson’s suggestion of more help to ease the cost-of-living crisis was “overinterpreted”.

The levelling up secretary said on Wednesday that claims of a split between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister over the need for more financial support were “overinflated”.

Putting on his best Alan Partridge impression, he told BBC Breakfast: “It is an example of some commentators chasing their own tails and trying to take a statement that is common-sensical, turning it into a ‘major’ capital letters ‘big news story’.

“When the Treasury quite rightly say ‘calm down’, people instead of recognising that they have overinflated the story in the first place then say ‘Oh, this is clearly a split’.

“The truth is the Prime Minister says ‘Government is working hard’ and the Treasury say ‘Yes we are and I’m afraid the Budget is going to be when we said it would be’. That becomes a story? No.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: Elon Musk would let Trump back on Twitter – describes ban as ‘morally bad decision’