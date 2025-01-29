Longlegs was without a doubt one of last year’s biggest cinema success stories.

Made on a moderately low budget of $10 million by writer-director Osgood Perkins – a cult figure in movie circles known for making niche, eerily nightmarish, slow-burn horrors – the film far exceeded expectations.

Not only did it earn rave reviews from critics, it grossed over $125 million at the worldwide box office.

So, what is next for Perkins? Well, he has a new movie out next month titled The Monkey that he wrote and directed which is an adaptation of legendary horror writer Stephen King.

Based on the King story of the same name that appeared in his short fiction collection Skeleton Crew back in 1985, the logline for the film reads: “After stumbling upon their father’s vintage toy monkey in the attic, twin brothers Hal and Bill (both played by Theo James – The Gentleman, The White Lotus) witness a string of horrifying deaths unfolding around them. In an attempt to leave the haunting behind, the brothers opt to discard the monkey and pursue separate paths over time.

“However, when the inexplicable deaths resurface, the brothers are compelled to reconcile and embark on a mission to permanently eliminate the cursed toy.”

Produced by another horror icon in James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring), The Monkey also stars Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

Though not out in cinemas until 21 February, the early buzz on The Monkey is great – with some critics describing it as being like a more darkly comedic take on Final Destination.

#TheMonkey is a bloody blast. A big shift away from the feel of Longlegs, the movie is a full on horror-comedy with Osgood Perkins having a ton of fun going into Final Destination territory with one crazy-gory-twisted death after another. https://t.co/65GmEu8tZ4 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 18, 2025

#TheMonkey is an absolutely wild, brutal dark comedy filled with aggressively creative deaths that’ll keep audiences glued to their seats laughing the whole time.



Fans of Final Destination will feel right at home. pic.twitter.com/CakGk6zOld — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) January 18, 2025

Some have even compared the tone of the film to the work of the Coen Brothers or Quentin Tarantino.

Now, King himself has given his verdict on The Monkey, writing on Threads: “You’ve never seen anything like THE MONKEY. It’s batshit insane. As someone who has indulged in batshittery from time to time, I say that with admiration.”

As well The Monkey, Perkins has also directed another horror titled Keeper, which also features Maslany.

Unlike Longlegs and The Monkey, Perkins did not write the screenplay for Keeper, which comes from Nick Lepard.

A plot synopsis from Deadline for the movie reads: “Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland, Possessor) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.”

Keeper does not have a release date as of yet but will likely be released after The Monkey.

