Francis Bourgeois has been tipped to replace Jeremy Clarkson as Grand Tour host.

Bourgeois is a hugely popular internet figure, counting millions of followers across his social pages, pinning down a niche corner of the internet market – trainspotting.

His fans praise him for the joy he finds in what could be considered a ‘less common’ and ‘stranger’ hobby as well as his clear passion for all things locomotive.

It’s this following and authenticity which has brought him to the attention of big bosses at Amazon who see the star as the ideal replacement for iconic car show host Jeremy Clarkson.

Love him or loathe him, Clarkson has been the face of motoring entertainment for decades and won’t be easy to replace.

The news comes after the famous trio of Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond brought an end to their time on the hit Amazon Prime show, The Grand Tour, last year.

The trio bowed out with their last special, One For The Road, back in September.

A source told The Sun: “Francis is a big noise online and Amazon producers are hoping to bring him into the mainstream.”

“He is loved by everyone – from royals to rappers – and is sure to be a hit with Grand Tour viewers.”

The insider added: “Francis is not just a social media sensation but trained as a mechanical engineer so knows his stuff.”

Bourgeois’ real name is Luke Magnus Nicolson and he grew up in Harlesden in London.

He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Nottingham and previously had a brief stint working for Rolls-Royce so he knows his stuff.

He has amassed 5.7 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

He counts royals amongst his fans, being invited in 2023 to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton during a journey on London’s newest transit project, the Elizabeth line.

