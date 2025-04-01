Your new book focuses on two civil rights marches – one in Selma, Alabama, and another in Derry, Northern Ireland. For the unfamiliar, what were these marches about and what triggered them?

The first is the Selma to Montgomery march in Alabama, USA, which was part of the American Civil Rights Movement in March 1965. It began as a peaceful demonstration demanding voting rights for Black Americans but turned violent on “Bloody Sunday” when marchers were brutally attacked by law enforcement on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Despite the violence, the marchers regrouped and completed the 54-mile journey days later, leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The second is the Belfast to Derry march in Northern Ireland in January 1969, part of the Catholic Civil Rights Movement. Known as the “Long March” it aimed to spotlight discrimination in housing, voting, and jobs against Catholics. The march faced harassment and attacks from loyalists and police, culminating in violent clashes at Burntollet Bridge. Though no lives were lost, the event marked a turning point, escalating tensions that contributed to the Troubles.

Why were these marches so significant?

Both marches were pivotal because they exposed systemic injustices to the world. In Selma, images of peaceful marchers being attacked shocked the American public and garnered international attention, pressuring lawmakers to act. Similarly, the Belfast to Derry march revealed the deep divisions in Northern Ireland, galvanising the Catholic community to demand equal rights and influencing global perspectives on the conflict. These marches showed how nonviolent protests, even in the face of violence, could challenge oppressive systems and inspire legislative change.

How do you view the connections between the Selma and Belfast movements, and why are they important to explore?

Both movements were about fundamental rights—voting, housing, jobs—essentially, basic human rights. Exploring these links highlights that these struggles are still relevant today. In both countries, people continue to fight for equal voting rights and fair treatment, making it essential to keep these histories in the public consciousness.

What surprised you most during your research?

One surprising finding was that, despite the violence, no one was killed during the marches at Selma or the Belfast-to-Derry march. Both events had serious injuries but no fatalities, thankfully. I was also struck by how difficult it still is for some people to talk about their experiences; the trauma of those times remains very real today.

What lessons can today’s civil rights activists draw from the Selma to Montgomery March?

Firstly, never take voting for granted—it’s a right people fought and died for. Another lesson is the power of unity; people from all walks of life joined that march to make a change. Finally, determination is key. Those marchers showed incredible resolve, a trait that’s vital in any movement.

How do historical narratives shape today’s activism?

Peaceful protest is a powerful example. We see this on college campuses today, where students mobilise to bring attention to issues. The climate justice movement, for instance, echoes the grassroots organising of the 1960s, although now much of it starts online.

You mention grassroots movements. What role do they play in influencing policy changes, based on your observations?

Grassroots movements bring public attention to issues, which puts pressure on policymakers. Media coverage, especially TV in the 1960s, played a critical role in both Selma and Belfast by exposing injustices to the world, forcing governments to respond.

Can you discuss the impact of faith and religious organisations in the civil rights movements?

Faith organisations were essential in both movements. The Black Church was a place of sanctuary and unity, while the Catholic Church provided a strong community base in Northern Ireland. Both gave people a sense of purpose and resilience. Although church attendance isn’t what it used to be, these institutions still hold significant influence.

What challenges did you face while writing about sensitive historical events?

Interviewing people about traumatic events requires a good deal of sensitivity and diplomacy. Body language can indicate when someone has shared as much as they’re comfortable with. It was important to let people open up on their own terms and avoid pushing for more than they were ready to share.

How is modern activism evolving with the rise of social media?

In the 1960s, organising relied on in-person meetings. Today, it’s all online—WhatsApp, social media, and messaging apps allow instant communication, which can mobilise people faster and on a larger scale. I’m all for it.

What are some misconceptions about the civil rights movements in Selma and Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, many assume that only Catholics were involved, but some Protestants joined as well. And in Selma, people often think Dr. King started the movement there, but local leaders like the Courageous Eight were the true pioneers, inviting Dr. King to help highlight their fight.

How does the legacy of Bloody Sunday resonate in today’s conversations on race and inequality?

We’ve made progress, but the core issues—voting rights, housing, job opportunities—still linger. There are pockets of Selma that are still economically deprived, with many residents still facing limited opportunities. It’s a reminder of how much work remains.

Finally, what advice would you give young activists inspired by the civil rights movements?

The single most important advice is to listen to others. The experiences of past activists are invaluable, and there’s so much to learn from their stories, both successes and mistakes. Educating yourself and seeking advice from those with lived, earned experience, makes any battle easier to fight.

Forest Issac Jones is an award-winning U.S author of non-fiction and essays, specialising in the study of Irish history, the US Civil Rights Movement and Northern Ireland. His latest essay, ‘The Civil Rights Connection Between The USA and Northern Ireland’ was awarded honorable mention in the category of nonfiction essay by Writer’s Digest in their 93rd annual writing competition.

Over the years, Jones has won awards from Writer’s Digest in 2022 and 2023. His award-winning essay about African Americans at D-Day was published in 2024 by WWII History Magazine. In addition to writing, Jones is a frequent speaker who has given talks about everything from African Americans at D-Day and The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Jones holds a doctorate degree from Virginia Tech in education and a master’s degree from Hollins University in history (focusing on Northern Ireland history and South Africa history). He currently lives in Salem, Virginia.

His latest book, Good Trouble: The Selma, Alabama and Derry, Northern Ireland Connection 1963-1972, is out now.