Netflix has just re-added all six seasons of Power, one of its most beloved crime drama shows.

The series aired from 2014 to 2020 and centres around James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick, Army of the Dead), a man who has it all – including a stunning Manhattan penthouse and the power and success that comes with owning the hot new nightclub Truth.

“But a closer look reveals a man living a double life,” the plot synopsis reads. “When Ghost isn’t tending to his Fortune 500 business, he’s catering to clients of another operation: a drug empire that serves only the rich and influential.

“While loyal sidekick Tommy (Joseph Sikora) protects the cash-cow narcotics venture at all costs, Ghost’s new reality is using Truth as more than a front to launder money.

“It’s a way out of the drug game and into a legitimate life with his family, even if everything he loves becomes unknowingly threatened.”

Executive produced by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, who also co-stars in the show, Power aired on Starz in the US but on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Over its six seasons, the series garnered a devout following – with many hailing it as “addictive”. In particular, its characters, style and propulsive plot have been singled out for praise.

Akin to another recent Netflix addition, Yellowstone, Power has even generated several spin-off shows.

And though it disappointed many when the series was taken off of the streaming giant in the UK and Ireland in 2023, it has since been restored to the service in its entirety.

Season 1 to 6 of Power are streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

