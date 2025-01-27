Season 2 of The Night Agent, which was Netflix’s most-watched series of 2023, is streaming now on the service.

The action thriller show revolves around Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso, Hillbilly Elegy), a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House where his job is to man a phone that never rings.

That is until the night that it does, proceeding to propel him into a “fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office”.

Co-starring Luciane Buchanan (Sweet Tooth) as Rose, Peter’s love interest and a former Silicon Valley CEO, The Night Agent’s first season was released to solid reviews – with some labelling it “Netflix’s answer to 24”.

On top of this, it went on to become the seventh most-watched English-language season of TV on the streamer ever.

As such, it wasn’t long before Netflix confirmed that The Night Agent would return for another batch of episodes.

The plot synopsis for the 10-episode-long season two reads: “The new episodes pick up after the high-octane events of Season 1. Peter’s efforts to save the president were successful, and now he’s earned the opportunity to become a Night Agent.

“Working in the secretive organization Night Action in Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Joining the cast for The Night Agent season two includes Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Brittany Snow (X), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Navid Negahban (Legion) and Teddy Sears (Masters of Sex).

The show has already been renewed for a third season.

Currently holding a 93% Rotten Tomatoes – a signficant increase from season one’s 74% – check out a sample of some of the glowing reviews for The Night Agent Season two right here:

CBR: “Showrunner Shawn Ryan and his creative team do the expected scaling up of the series’ plot, but never lose sight of the story elements and characters that made the program a runaway hit in the first place.”

The Guardian: “These dynamics are different but, once it gets back up to speed, The Night Agent is the same show, endearingly unpretentious and focused purely on a narrative that has no frills, but no fat on it either.”

The Ringer: “If Netflix is making a serious bid to replace cable for the next generation, then The Night Agent is the streamer’s answer to 24: a taut thriller that splits the difference between a trashy airport novel and more sophisticated genre fare.”

RogerEbert.com: “The stakes in The Night Agent finally feel palpable; because of this, the series has reached its potential as thrilling and well-written action.

The first two seasons of The Night Agent are streaming on Netflix now.

