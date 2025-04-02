MobLand, the much-anticipated new crime thriller show with Tom Hardy, is now available to watch on streaming.

A Paramount+ series, MobLand was created by Ronan Bennett (The Day of the Jackal, Top Boy), with Guy Richie (The Gentleman, Snatch) on executive producing and directing duties.

This is the first time Hardy and Richie have worked together since 2008 cult favourite RocknRolla.

The show sees the actor play Harry Da Souza, a fixer in London who is in the employ of a powerful organised crime family, led by Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan, GoldenEye) and his wife Maeve (Helen Mirren, The Long Good Friday).

When a member of a rival crime family disappears, all signs point to Conrad’s reckless and impulsive grandson Eddie (Anson Boon, Pistol).

Harry must navigate the fallout of Eddie’s actions, which could lead to an all-out gang war.

Also part of the ensemble cast is Emmett J. Scanlan (Kin), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas) and Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon).

Having seen the Guy Ritchie-directed pilot episode – with the filmmaker bringing his trademark energy and style – JOE can confirm that MobLand is well worth seeking out for fans of gangster stories and/or crime thrillers.

Particularly, it’s a real treat watching Hardy (who is at his most charismatic) play a Ray Donovan-esque fixer navigating the powder keg that is the London criminal underworld.

In fact, MobLand was initially announced as being a spin-off to Ray Donovan before being reworked during development into its own standalone series.

You can check out a sample of some other positive reviews for MobLand below:

Collider: “MobLand isn’t a grand reinvention of the gangster show, but it does offer plenty of twists and turns, paired with a magnetic cast that will have you eagerly anticipating every new episode.”

FandomWire: “MobLand is gritty, razor-sharp, and full of roguish charm that’s impossible to ignore.”

RogerEbert.com: “Ritchie brings his A-game to this two-episode premiere, shooting the twisty plot with just enough style to elevate it without pulling attention from what really works here: sharp writing and an even sharper performance from Tom Hardy.”

Wall Street Journal: “The script… is as precise and nuanced as one would expect from the writer of last year’s remarkable Day of the Jackal, and the overall production is extremely handsome, stylish and may well sweep one up and across the Thames.”

MobLand’s first episode is streaming on Paramount+ right now, with the rest of its 10-episode season dropping weekly on Sundays.

