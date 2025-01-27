Prominent far-right figures have remained eerily quiet as the crimes of a child sex abuse ring in Glasgow were revealed following sentencing.
Members of one of Scotland’s largest paedophile gangs have been given an order for lifelong restriction for introducing children to a world of Class A drugs and alcohol while regularly exposing them to sexual abuse and violence.
A jury heard how there had been “rape nights” at the hands of the heroin addicts in a case that Judge Lord Beckett said plunges to the “depths of human depravity.”
Seven people – Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, Lesley Williams, Paul Brannan, Scott Forbes, Barry Watson, and John Clark – were all found guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Owens, Lannery, Williams and Brannan were also found guilty of attempting to murder a child by trapping them in various places including a microwave and a cupboard.
In addition, Owens, Williams and Brannan were convicted of drugs offences.
Lord Beckett stated: “This court is used to hearing about some of the worst examples of human behaviour but such depravity as you displayed against young children is beyond my experience.
“As was said in the aftermath of the trial, this is not typical behaviour. Such extreme abuse of children seems to be rare.
“In contrast to your awful abuse, the trial also heard evidence demonstrating the best of human qualities.
“[The] children showed extraordinary fortitude, strength and stamina undergoing months and years of interviews as investigators struggled to discover and comprehend the full extent of what you had done to them.”
People have been quick to point out the lack of response from prominent far-right figures on social media.
Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:
