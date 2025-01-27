Prominent far-right figures have remained eerily quiet as the crimes of a child sex abuse ring in Glasgow were revealed following sentencing.

Members of one of Scotland’s largest paedophile gangs have been given an order for lifelong restriction for introducing children to a world of Class A drugs and alcohol while regularly exposing them to sexual abuse and violence.

A jury heard how there had been “rape nights” at the hands of the heroin addicts in a case that Judge Lord Beckett said plunges to the “depths of human depravity.”

Seven people – Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, Lesley Williams, Paul Brannan, Scott Forbes, Barry Watson, and John Clark – were all found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Owens, Lannery, Williams and Brannan were also found guilty of attempting to murder a child by trapping them in various places including a microwave and a cupboard.

In addition, Owens, Williams and Brannan were convicted of drugs offences.

Lord Beckett stated: “This court is used to hearing about some of the worst examples of human behaviour but such depravity as you displayed against young children is beyond my experience.

“As was said in the aftermath of the trial, this is not typical behaviour. Such extreme abuse of children seems to be rare.

“In contrast to your awful abuse, the trial also heard evidence demonstrating the best of human qualities.

“[The] children showed extraordinary fortitude, strength and stamina undergoing months and years of interviews as investigators struggled to discover and comprehend the full extent of what you had done to them.”

People have been quick to point out the lack of response from prominent far-right figures on social media.

Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:

Patriots setting fire to libraries in Glasgow in 3… 2… pic.twitter.com/JAdrzNMpCq — NewsThump (@newsthump) January 27, 2025

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



7 people who committed horrific sexual abuse of children in a Glasgow drug den are given life sentences.



So are we assembling mobs to burn down churches or is that not the energy we’re going for here? pic.twitter.com/1gJ2htfXJF — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) January 27, 2025

Not the picture of 'grooming gangs' that many will want to see presented



Will we hear Reform screaming?



Glasgow paedophile gang that ran 'monstrous' child sex abuse ring jailed https://t.co/LK4Tntnmrc — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 27, 2025

The vile, sadistic crimes of this rape gang wont make national headlines, or trend for days. Govt wont have to account for failures to protect its victims.



And all of us are less safe, because there is a concerted campaign for us to focus only on perpetrators with brown skin. pic.twitter.com/D0DjjVJatJ — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) January 27, 2025

The Rape Gang that the media will ignore, sentenced today in Glasgow.



Wonder if it might make the news at all. pic.twitter.com/BQIUPvJyAZ — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) January 27, 2025

Muslamic rape gang jailed for child grooming offences.



Deport the lot of them.



No wait…https://t.co/TWeVNMsXfl — Babar Ahmad (@FreeBabarAhmad) January 27, 2025

