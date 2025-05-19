The first trailer has been released for Adam Curtis’s upcoming documentary series on the BBC.

The five-part series is called Shifty and will be released on iPlayer in June.

Shifty will look at how “extreme money and hyper-individualism came together in an unspoken alliance” over the past four decades in the UK.

A press release about the series says these two phenomena “undermined one of the fundamental structures of mass democracy – that it could create a shared idea of what was real.”

The series will explore how this process at the end of the 20th century helped create the Britain of today, a “strange, hazy dream-like flux in which no one can predict what is coming next.”

The BBC said: “SHIFTY shows how that distrust is a symptom of something much deeper. That there is a now a mismatch between the world we experience day to day and the world that the politicians, journalists and experts describe to us.

“The map no longer describes the territory.”

You can watch the trailer below.

Curtis’s new project comes following the success of his previous iPlayer films, such as the BAFTA-winning Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone, and BAFTA-nominated HyperNormalisation.

Full transmission details for the series will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

