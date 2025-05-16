Sky has revealed first-look images of its new original series The Iris Affair, which comes from writer Neil Cross, the creator of the Idris Elba-starring hit Luther.

Starring Niamh Algar (The Virtues) and Tom Hollander (The White Lotus), the show is described as “a tense and cinematic chase thriller that pits two brilliant minds against each other in a deadly game of hide and seek across Italy”.

Niamh Algar in The Iris Affair

The plot synopsis reads: “When enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) cracks a string of complex online puzzles, she’s led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander). He invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts.

“But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence—and vanishes.

“What follows is a relentless pursuit, from a remote cabin in Sardinia through the bustling streets of Rome, as Cameron races to find Iris in a high-stakes game where trust is dangerous and failure could be catastrophic.”

Cross wrote and created The Iris Affair and will also serve as showrunner for the series.

Tom Hollander in The Iris Affair

Alongside Algar and Hollander, the cast of the show also includes Angela Bruce (Doctor Who), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Harry Lloyd (Prime Target), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Lorenzo De Moor (Another Simple Favour), Marco Leonardi (Cinema Paradiso), Maya Sansa (Irma Vep), Peter Sullivan (The Borgias) and Sacha Dhawan (Line of Duty).

Comprising eight episodes, the series will be directed by Terry McDonough (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Sarah O’Gorman (A Gentleman in Moscow, The Witcher).

An exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but The Iris Affair will be available later this year via Sky and NOW.

Related: BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers gets first look