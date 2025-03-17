A Willy Wonka-styled hunt for money-can’t-buy prizes is set to get underway at SPAR locations across the country as Lionel Messi launches his new hydration drink, Más+ by Messi.

Starting Monday 17th March at 4pm in select UK Spar stores, lucky customers can find one of ten signed golden-capped editions in any of the flavours of Más+ by Messi. They come with ​​an exclusive bundle of Mas+ By Messi merchandise as well as a year’s supply of Más+ by Messi.

Plus, one grand prize winner will experience the ultimate Messi fan dream: a trip for two to Miami, including flights, accommodation, and tickets to witness a home ground match with Messi’s team, Inter Miami CF*

Leo Messi, who surprised fans 10 years ago by ​​helicoptering into Hackney Marshes, said: “Both in football and in any challenge, the motivation to achieve the goal is what drives everyone, so I hope the hunt brings excitement to those who are always striving for their own moments of success, now powered by Más+. Good luck to everyone searching, and I hope to see the winner in the stands in Miami soon.”

Ten SPAR stores across the UK will have 100 free bottles for shoppers on a first come first served basis. One out of those 100 will have a winning gold cap.

Details of the locations can be found below:

Newcastle

Manchester

Liverpool

Leeds

London

Wrexham

Sheffield

Birmingham

Cardiff

Edinburgh

