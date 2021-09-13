Richard Madeley was back on Good Morning Britain today and was likened to Alan Partridge within minutes as he spouted controversial Covid comments.

The presenter, who has spent most of the summer away from the prime time show, said we must “learn to live” with the virus as infections soared across the country.

He questioned the high number of deaths despite the high vaccination rate, saying: “Millions of people have been double vaccinated now. The majority of people have had the double vaccine.

“Yesterday 56 deaths happened – last year, the corresponding figure on the same date was just 18.”

He also revealed a holiday row with wife Judy Finnigan after a blunder that he described as worse than “having an affair”.

The presenter said: “You just don’t leave your wife’s summer clothes. She bought them especially for France. So anyway, thank God for Fedex.”

“She basically didn’t speak to me for the first two days,” he revealed.

Later on in the show Madeley received backlash again after seemingly misspeaking and referring to the Queen as “the Queen of England”.

Needless to say, the reactions soon poured in:

I see “Richard Madeley” has turned up for work this morning with Susanna 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4FwnfcKBAw — russ (@russellluxton1) September 13, 2021

as troubling as it may be to some, as much as we might wish it didn’t have to be this way, I think it is probably time for us to learn to live with Richard Madeley pic.twitter.com/S68WNdIdpm — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) September 13, 2021

Richard Madeley is back on GMB and three minutes in he is already full Partridge. — Steve Wollaston (@stevewollaston) September 13, 2021

“We’ve got to live with the virus.” says Richard Madeley – an option Judy Finnigan might prefer to living with him. pic.twitter.com/Vd52eA9QS1 — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 13, 2021

“We’ve got to live with the virus”, states Richard Madeley, whilst sitting 2metres away in a well ventilated studio after being driven privately to work. If we are ok, stop your distancing and prove we are all “safe”. Privilege is getting harder to stomach at 7am @gmb #gmb — Jay Ξvans (@JayEvansPR) September 13, 2021

Richard Madeley on @GMB there calling Prince Andrew “the son of the Queen of England,” thereby demonstrating his ability to see 10 years into the future. — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) September 13, 2021

I can’t watch @GMB with the partisan Richard Madeley. He read a telegraph article about Lockdown Laws being removed because it’s ‘time to move on’. How can a journalist advocate letting the virus rip. Thankfully, Dr Hilary and Suzannah Reid but him straight with facts! — Invisible Dave 💙 (@davejrichards) September 13, 2021

Who remembers Richard Madeley getting done for shoplifting? — Catherine Gladwyn (@CathGlad) September 13, 2021

Richard Madeley is trending for chatting shit again . pic.twitter.com/2BUSrlIJKf — Deeps 🦋🐝 (@Deepstweets86) September 13, 2021

And here is a classic compilation of his most Partridge moments from back in 2019.

Richard Madeley has been back on Good Morning Britain – and has been pure Alan Partridge, as you’d expect pic.twitter.com/OJzWDPWJkL — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 23, 2019

