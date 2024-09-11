Greater Manchester will become the first region in the UK to adopt a ‘housing first’ philosophy like Finland, mayor Andy Burnham has announced.

The so-called ‘miracle cure’ solution gives people homes when they need them without conditions attached, and has brought down homelessness by 70 per cent in Finland and eradicated poverty-based homelessness completely.

Burnham has worked tirelessly to bring homeless numbers down since he was first elected in 2017, and has even been donating 15 per cent of his salary to a homeless charity every month he’s been in the job.

Now, after a successful pilot of a similar housing first scheme in Greater Manchester, which has supported 430 people with complex experiences of homelessness, Burnham is bidding for government funding to extend it beyond the current deadline of March 2025.

“I kept hearing people talking about Finland and housing first, so I just thought, well, I better get over there and have a look. So I went, and it was sort of life-changing, actually”, the Manchester Mayor said when he was first elected.

He has since worked hard to PR the initiatives to the public, saying it financially makes sense.

“It actually saves public money to do this,” he said. “It’s not as if we’re just asking for something, and it’s another pressure. The bigger you do housing first, the more you’ll save.”

After Grenfell, we need a sea change in the way the country thinks about housing.



That’s why GM is following Finland’s lead and becoming the first UK city-region to adopt a Housing First philosophy.👇🏻



pic.twitter.com/2Y4EYl1CRG — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) September 11, 2024

As well as being offered permanent homes in an area of their choice, Greater Manchester Housing First offers people with experience of homelessness intensive, wrap-around support.

Lisa Minshull, 50, who lives in Salford, told The Guardian she had previously been passed “from pillar to post,” and it was only when a GM Housing First support worker “put me in control of where I wanted to be” that she turned her life around.

“I’ve been homeless three times,” she said. “The first time was when I was 15 and a half; my mum committed suicide. The second time was through domestic violence, and I just walked out … The last time I was homeless was through a house fire.”

“I was a shell of a woman when I first got my house,” she said, “and I built it up. I’ve got my dog now, and my cat, which has been brilliant for my anxiety, they’re my best friends.”

“With the support from Housing First,” she added, “I’ve just gone from strength to strength to strength.”

Minshull, who has struggled with alcohol addiction and spent time in prison for shoplifting in the past, is now cooking and eating healthy meals. She is getting fitter, she is enjoying baking again, and she has ambitions to write a series of books.

“The house is brilliant,” she said. “It’s the best place I’ve ever lived … I know I can quite happily just live out the rest of my days there.”

Speaking at an event in Manchester marking the success of the scheme, the Finnish ambassador, Jukka Siukosaari, said he saw no reason why the UK could not achieve the same results as his country.

“I think that it can be applied [here], and that is part of the reason why we’re here, because we are happy to share the experiences we have had,” he said.

“Human beings are similar everywhere, so it can’t be impossible to apply to other countries as well.”

Related: This is the exact moment Trump lost the live debate