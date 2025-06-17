A brand-new golden smartphone and mobile service are set to be launched by The Trump Organisation this summer – overseen by the US President’s sons Donald Jr and Eric.

Aimed at “real Americans“, this T1 Phone hopes to rival sector giants Samsung and Apple and will be available from August for $499 (£367.94). The monthly payment plan comes to $47.45 (£34.98).

Call centres are part of the venture too, according to The Independent.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service,” said Donald Jr in a statement.

“Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve.”

The new ‘Trump mobile’ will apparently be available from September (TrumpMobile)

Meanwhile, Zacks Investment Management’s client portfolio manager Brian Mulberry went on to reveal: “There’s been kind of an opening for this type of device, if you will, simply because not just Apple, but Samsung devices to a certain extent as well, have really gotten so expensive in the moment in time and we haven’t really seen that big of a measurable increase in utility.

“I think it’s going to get probably some extra attention just because it has Trump’s name on it, but I think the marketplace has been ripe for this type of competition.”

The Trump Organisation, which is the umbrella entity for the majority of Donald Sr’s businesses, ceded control to his kids ahead of his second presidential inauguration – just as it did the first time.

