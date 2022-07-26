Amazon is to hike the price of its Prime delivery and streaming service due to “increased inflation and operating costs”.
The technology giant offers free unlimited delivery, entertainment streaming and live sport through the Prime service.
It said it will increase the price of Prime from £7.99 each month to £8.99 from September 15 for new customers, or on the date of the customer’s next renewal.
Annual membership will increase from £79 to £95 per year in the UK.
Revenues
Its UK operation saw revenues surge past £23 billion for the first time amid the pandemic-fuelled online boom.
A surge in demand for online retail, as high street rivals were shut during the first months of the year, resulted in higher sales.
Revenues increased by 12.4 per cent to £23.19 billion for 2021.
Jeff Bezos is worth $129.6 billion.
