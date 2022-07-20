It's getting worse … The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9.4% in the 12 months to June 2022, up from 9.1% in May. And the annual RPI inflation rate rose to 11.8% in June 2022.

“And with recent research revealing that with over two-thirds (68 per cent) of respondents haven’t received a pay rise in line with inflation, the situation is becoming desperate.

Commenting on the figures, Chieu Cao, CEO of Mintago, said: “With inflation soaring ever higher, it is clear the financial burden faced by Britons is set to remain for some time.

