Brewdog co-founder James Watt says the idea of work-life balance is an invention by “job haters” in his latest bizarre social media post.

Standing next to his fiancé Georgia Toffolo, Watt suggested balancing your career with a healthy personal life is problematic and is for people who dislike their job.

“I think the whole concept of work-life balance was invented by people who hate the job they do, so if you love what you do, you don’t need work-life balance, you need work-life integration,” he said.

His fiancée Toffolo continued: “It’s so true, when I met James I was quite taken aback at how aligned we are in the important stuff and one of those things was a lack of work-life balance in a really beautiful way.

“Work knows no bounds. Constantly in our home, we are working but we do things we find incredibly fulfilling and we also have a supportive other half that loves that high-octane obsession with what we do.

“I’ve always known I would end up with someone like James because it would not work otherwise. If someone was saying ‘you need to knock off now’ I would be thinking ‘what, do you not like my business? Do you not believe in me? Are we not striving towards the same thing?’.”

