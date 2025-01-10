Ian Hislop has given his verdict on the Elon Musk escapade during an interview with Andrew Marr, saying that we “should have got on to him early on”.

After appealing to X users to post “more positive” content in the New Year, Musk took aim at Britain’s safeguarding minister Jess Phillips in a series of social media posts in which he described her as “a witch” and a supporter of “genocidal rape abusers”.

He then turned on prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, saying he was “deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes”.

Speaking to Marr on LBC, Hislop said the warnings were there when he called a British caver who helped in the rescue of trapped Thai schoolboys a “pedo guy”.

Watch the comments in full below:

“We should have got on to him early on”



Ian Hislop’s takedown of Elon Musk is a thing of beauty 👏 pic.twitter.com/mF5Zz6rqrq — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) January 9, 2025

