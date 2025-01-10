The government has announced a national rail sale will take place on tickets for travel between January 17th and March 31st.

In a bid to encourage more people to take the train, more than two million tickets will be cut to 50 per cent of the normal price.

Fares available during the sale will see passengers in Liverpool able to travel up to London for as little as £7, while journeys from Preston to Edinburgh could cost as little as £8.40 each way.

A similar initiative rolled out last year saw an increase of 440,000 individual journeys taken across the country between January and March 2024.

There are three times as many discounted tickets on sale this year, suggesting that number could rise significantly.

🚨 NEW: The Government has announced a rail fare sale, with up to 50% off of over 2 million Advance and Off-peak tickets to encourage more people to travel by train



Tickets go on sale on the 14th of January till the 20th of January for travel up until the 31st of March — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 10, 2025

TSSA has urged the Government to take the opportunity to develop a long-term strategy for making rail travel a genuinely affordable and attractive option for all.

TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Passengers deserve a fair deal every day, not just during limited-time sales. Investments in ticketing reforms, fare caps, and long-term funding for the rail network are necessary to rebuild passenger confidence and secure the future of rail travel.

“We will continue to campaign for an affordable, efficient, and sustainable rail system that works for both passengers and staff. Rail is the backbone of a green economy, and we need solutions that reflect its importance.”

Related: Ian Hislop takedown of Elon Musk dubbed a ‘thing of beauty’