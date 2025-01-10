British commentator Farrukh Younus has condemned recent demands by Conservative and Reform MPs for a fresh inquiry into grooming gangs, branding their appeals as “desperate” and accusing them of politicizing one of society’s most sensitive issues for selfish gain. In a detailed critique shared online, Younus laid bare the opportunistic nature of these calls, emphasizing the cynical exploitation of child abuse victims to fuel division.

Younus began by addressing the gravity of child abuse, which he described as an “utterly abhorrent” crime that demands justice for victims and accountability for those who facilitated or covered up such heinous acts. However, he argued that the recent political discourse has strayed far from meaningful solutions. Instead of building upon the 20 recommendations from Alexis Jay’s exhaustive seven-year inquiry into institutional failings, Younus pointed out that Conservative and Reform MPs are opting to “call for another inquiry”—a move he deemed insincere and counterproductive.

A legacy of neglect and opportunism

Highlighting the lack of prior commitment from these MPs, Younus revealed that a search of parliamentary records showed scant references to grooming gangs from Conservative MPs before recent political manoeuvres. He noted that Sajid Javid, as Home Secretary, stripped Shamima Begum—a victim of online grooming—of her citizenship rather than addressing the perpetrators responsible for her exploitation.

“If they cared more about providing victims of child abuse help and support, they would be enacting the Jay Inquiry’s recommendations,” Younus said. “Instead, they’re using the experience of the most vulnerable in society to sew division.”

Younus argued that genuine patriots would prioritize immediate action over performative outrage. Implementing the Jay Inquiry’s recommendations would ensure a robust framework to prevent future abuse while bringing perpetrators to justice. Yet, he lamented, political egos and divisive tactics have delayed meaningful progress.

Ethnic division as a political tool

Younus also addressed the racialized narrative surrounding grooming gangs, noting that while some high-profile cases involved British Pakistani men, such rhetoric unfairly stigmatizes an entire community. He called for a broader understanding of child abuse, emphasizing that such crimes are not confined to any one ethnicity or culture.

“Does the victim care whether the gangs abusing them are black, brown, or white?” Younus asked pointedly. He cited the example of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein—a high-profile grooming network led by white individuals—as evidence that abuse transcends racial and cultural boundaries.

A divisive legacy

Drawing parallels to Brexit, Younus noted how politicians have historically used societal frustrations for political gain while neglecting to address systemic failings. He described how austerity policies and political mismanagement over the past 14 years have fueled disillusionment, creating fertile ground for divisive rhetoric.

He criticized figures such as Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage for perpetuating misleading narratives under the guise of reform, likening their behaviour to the Quranic verse: “And when it is said to them, ‘Do not cause mischief and corruption on the earth,’ they say, ‘We are only reformers.’”

A call for collaborative solutions

Ultimately, Younus urged leaders to rise above political gamesmanship and prioritize the welfare of victims. He praised Labour’s efforts to combat trafficking and address systemic abuse but called for bipartisan cooperation to enact the Jay Inquiry’s recommendations and prosecute offenders.

“The immature will cause frustration, upset, and division,” he warned. “Grown-ups will collaborate to improve the situation for victims.”

In closing, Younus expressed his dismay at the state of British politics but held out hope that society could demand more from its leaders. “Humanity, do better,” he implored, underscoring the need for solutions rooted in collaboration, accountability, and genuine concern for victims rather than divisive rhetoric.

