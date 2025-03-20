A series of dramatic film posters have been released to highlight the impact of malfunctioning tech on small and medium-sized businesses.

Research involving 1,000 SME owners found they collectively spend 286 million hours a year contacting IT to resolve hardware and software issues as 59 per cent reveal they sometimes have to work overtime as a result.

When it comes to productivity, they estimate productivity levels would increase by 40 per cent and almost two-thirds (65 per cent) believe morale within their business would even improve with better-functioning technology.

In an aim to tackle the issue currently plaguing SME owners and celebrate the launch of its new A Series phone range, Samsung is offering a new Enterprise Edition – Next Day Business Replacement service1.

The service will provide SMEs with guaranteed replacement Galaxy A Series devices arriving the following business day in the hope of reducing the impact on business-as-usual operations, which come fit with defence-grade Knox Vault security and powerful battery capabilities.

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing said:

“Having issues with your work devices can cause a mountain of problems for business, even leading to a loss in revenue. We want to have SME owners back by offering Next Business Day Replacement with our Galaxy A Series Enterprise Edition range – ensuring all the productivity with none of the setbacks.”

The Samsung Galaxy A Series Enterprise Edition includes extended security updates with defence-grade Knox Vault and Theft Protection, powerful battery life and enhanced device management tools critical for business continuity.

Related: Elon Musk loses over $100,000,000,000 in two months