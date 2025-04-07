Bill Gates has predicted that only three jobs will survive the AI revolution.

The progression and increasing generalisation of AI is making some workers feel aprehensive.

Billionaire and Microsoft CEO has warned that many jobs will become outdated as AI grows.

While most professions may end up taken over like a bad sci-fi film, Gates is positive there are three jobs that will still require a human touch.

The first job Gates had predicted will survive AI is energy experts.

He thinks the sector is too complex and require too much strategy for AI.

According to Gates, biologists are another group of professionals who will be preserved from the rise of AI.

While AI may be capable of performing in the medical industry, the tool likely lacks the creativity needed for scientific discovery.

Finally, coders are thought by Gates to be irreplaceable to AI.

AI can generate code currently, however it involves many mistakes and is unreliable.

Therefore, humans will be needed to monitor it and rectify mistakes.

The tech CEO has admitted that he may be wrong, but one thing for sure is that AI will transform life as we know it, and if it doesn’t, we can all pretend we weren’t panicked!

