In reference to a recent Conservative issue involving second jobs, Mhairi Black poked fun at the deputy prime minister by asking him what his “going rate” would be.

The Led By Donkeys campaign in Westminster, which resulted in former government ministers including Kwasi Kwarteng and Matt Hancock getting caught in a sting when they accepted job interviews with a fictitious company, was highlighted by the deputy leader of the SNP.

After applause from her SNP colleagues who called her “shameless,” she asked Dominic Raab how much he may charge for his services if he is “inevitably thrown out of office.”

Led By Donkeys Sting

Pressure group Led By Donkeys has once again made headlines with its latest campaign in Westminster, which saw former government ministers being caught in a sting operation where they were approached for job interviews with a fake company.

Among those caught in the sting were former Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, both of whom agreed to attend interviews for roles that did not exist with the fake company, giving rise to questions about the propriety of their actions.

Led By Donkeys is known for its provocative campaigns, having previously targeted politicians with billboard ads displaying their past statements or actions. The group’s latest campaign, dubbed “Fake Jobs For Real Crooks”, was aimed at exposing the revolving door between government ministerial positions and companies that benefit from government policies.

The campaign has sparked a debate about the ethics of former ministers taking up paid positions with companies that they had responsibility over while in office, and calls for tighter regulations and greater transparency in this area have grown louder. Critics have called out the revolving door as a way for companies to influence government policy and gain an unfair advantage at the expense of the public interest.

Led By Donkeys has vowed to continue its campaign to shine a light on the links between politicians and businesses, and to push for greater accountability in government. While some may see the group’s tactics as controversial, there is no doubt that their campaigns have brought important issues to the public’s attention and sparked much-needed debate about the way our political system works.

