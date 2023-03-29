While most flights proceed without a hitch, passengers sometimes face in-flight mishaps that can range from minor inconveniences to serious incidents. When such situations occur, it is essential to understand your rights and the appropriate flight compensation amount under European law.

When In-Flight Problems Occur

Unfortunately, air travel always implies certain risks. Unforeseen events may happen both on the ground and amid the skies. Some of the most common in-flight mishaps include:

Personal injuries caused by turbulence, falling luggage, or other accidents;

Illnesses resulting from contaminated food or poor cabin hygiene;

Emotional distress due to flight delays, cancellations, or other adverse events;

Property damage or loss, such as damaged luggage or lost belongings;

And others.

Compensation for Injuries or Illnesses

Should you experience an injury or get ill on a plane, the Montreal Convention—a global treaty that regulates air transportation — might entitle you to remuneration. The flight compensation amount depends on the severity of the injury or sickness and could encompass:

Medical costs accrued due to the illness or injury;

Compensation for lost income due to time off work;

Pain and suffering damages, which take into account the physical and emotional impact of the injury or illness.

Compensation for Emotional Distress

In some cases, passengers may experience emotional distress during a flight due to unexpected events or poor treatment by airline staff. While compensation for emotional distress is not explicitly covered by flight claim EU law, passengers may be able to seek damages through national courts. Factors that may be considered in determining compensation include:

The severity of the emotional distress experienced;

The impact of the distress on the passenger’s overall well-being and quality of life;

Any negligence or misconduct on the part of the airline.

Compensation for Other In-Flight Mishaps

Aside from injuries, illnesses, and emotional distress, passengers may encounter other in-flight mishaps that warrant compensation. Examples include:

Compensation for a delayed flight

Under EU Regulation 261/2004, passengers may be entitled to compensation for lengthy delays, depending on the distance of the flight and the duration of the delay. The flight compensation amount ranges from €250 to €600. Generally, the law states that if your flight is delayed for more than three hours:

The compensation is €250 for flights up to 1500 km;

The compensation is €400 for flights from 1500 km to 3500 km;

The compensation is €600 for flights that are longer than 3500 km;

However, for flights that took place entirely within the European Union, the maximum amount of compensation can only reach €400.

Lost or damaged luggage

The Montreal Convention provides compensation for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage, with a maximum limit of approximately €1,400.

Overbooking or denied boarding

If you are involuntarily denied boarding due to overbooking, you may be entitled to compensation under EU Regulation 261/2004, ranging from €250 to €600, depending on the flight distance and the delay in reaching your final destination.

Making a Claim and Getting Results

When you have experienced an in-flight mishap and believe you are entitled to compensation, it is necessary to follow the appropriate steps to maximize your chances of a successful claim:

Collect evidence

Gather all relevant documentation, such as boarding passes, tickets, receipts, medical records (if applicable), and any correspondence with the airline.

Be aware of your rights

Familiarise yourself with the current laws, including EU Regulation 261/2004.

Contact the air carrier

Submit a formal complaint to an airline, providing a detailed account of the incident and the compensation you are seeking. Ensure you are aware of the airline’s deadlines for filing a claim.

Seek legal advice

If an airline denies your claim or offers an unsatisfactory settlement, consider seeking legal advice from an expert in aviation law.

Pursue alternative dispute resolution

In situations where the dispute remains unsettled through direct communication with the airline, you might choose mediation or arbitration as alternatives, typically proving to be swifter and more cost-effective than pursuing legal action in court.

In Conclusion

Understanding your rights as an air passenger and knowing how to navigate the process of seeking compensation for a delayed flight can help you recover financial losses in the event of an in-flight mishap. It is important to gather evidence, communicate assertively with an air carrier’s representatives, and seek legal advice if necessary.

Have you ever had to submit a claim for reimbursement following an in-flight mishap? Did you receive the compensation you felt you deserved?