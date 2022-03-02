Wizz Air has offered 100,000 free seats for Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict in their country.

The Hungary-based airline announced on social media that it was “committed” to helping citizens reach their destination as the situation intensifies.

The seats will be available on Wizz Air flights departing from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania during the month of March, the airline said.

More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, according to the UN’s refugee agency, with Poland bearing the brunt of the migration.

An estimated 450,000 Ukrainian refugees – half the total refugee numbers so far- have arrived in Poland, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet on Wednesday.

Passengers wishing to claim the free seats should head to wizzair.com/#/rescue and enter their PNR or Ukrainian passport number.

WIZZ is committed to helping Ukrainian refugees reach their destination, wherever that may be. We are providing 100,000 free seats on short-haul flights departing from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania in March. Book your travel at https://t.co/eDw80hGC2k pic.twitter.com/2duHFtPdr3 — Wizz Air (@wizzair) March 1, 2022

