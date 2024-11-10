When the season comes, most people only hunt for the traditional deals on TVs, gadgets, and fashion, but there are usually some exciting deals for savvy travellers. The shopping period has evolved beyond retail and has become a perfect opportunity to get amazing deals on family holidays, getaways, or simple city breaks.

Here’s why you should use Black Friday to travel or plan your next holiday.

Limited-Time Offers on All-Inclusive Packages

Almost everything is offered at a discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The best way to take advantage of it all is to go for all-inclusive holiday packages. These are offered by travel companies, and they bundle all types of discounts – flights, transfers, hotels, and meals, among others.

Since the companies are experts in the industry, they can source the best deals and offer clients hugely discounted packages. For example, you can take advantage of Black Friday with Voyage Privé and enjoy up to 80% discount for your next trip. This includes an array of destinations, from quick European city breaks to distant exotic adventures.

Apart from the prices, all-inclusive packages will save you time and planning stress as the company will sort out most of the travel details.

Unbeatable Discounts on Flights and Hotels

When retailers compete for your attention during the Black Friday weekend, so do airlines and hotels. This is usually one of the most travelled weeks of the year, and it falls just before the holiday season prices kick in. Airlines and hotels therefore slash their prices on everything from economy flights to luxury suites due to both competition and the spirit of Black Friday.

This means that while everyone is scrambling for the latest big-screen TVs, you could be quietly booking a round-trip ticket to that dream destination or five-star hotel for a fraction of the regular price. You can use apps and websites like Google Flights and Booking.com to monitor prices and know when Black Friday deals are available.

Exclusive Upgrades and Perks

Black Friday isn’t just about discounted prices – it’s also a time to enjoy exclusive extras that can take your holiday from a basic to an unforgettable experience. Many travel companies are offered various perks by hotels and airlines, and they pass these on to their customers. For example, you can easily get an upgrade from a garden view room to an ocean view one. There are also lots of other items, such as spa credits and complimentary meals.

While these can seem small, they usually make a huge difference in your overall travel experience. If you are given an early check-in and late check-out, this will go a long way in making your travel more comfortable. Note that if you are not using a travel company, you may need to call the hotel and ask about any Black Friday benefits they may be offering.

Flexibility for Future Travel

Unlike retail Black Friday offers that are only available over the shopping period, travel offers are much more flexible. The best thing about them is that you don’t actually have to travel during that weekend/period. Sure, most hotels and airlines only offer time-limited discounts, but travel companies offer Black Friday deals you can use at any time of the year.

The actual discounts are only available for a short period, but you can use them to plan a holiday you want to take the following year. All you need to do is lock in the price, and you can then use it at a time of your choosing. Some even offer changeable dates to give you peace of mind as you plan ahead.

Enjoy the thrill of Scoring Amazing Deals on Black Friday!

Let’s be honest – part of the fun of Black Friday is the satisfaction you get from scoring an amazing deal. This is even better when it’s an opportunity to have fun and create memorable experiences with your loved ones. If there’s a trip you’ve been eyeing, this is the time to look around and plan one at a fraction of the cost.