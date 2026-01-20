A snow-sure Balkan resort where wide pistes meet candlelit tavernas and £1 beers has been named the best-value ski destination in Europe for last-minute bookings – and crucially for Londoners, it’s comfortably within weekend-break distance.

A new easyJet index has placed Bansko at the top of its rankings for affordability, making it one of the cheapest ski resorts in Europe that can be reached from London without burning through annual leave or savings. With boot hire costing as little as £15 a day and lift passes that won’t cause financial distress, it’s a reminder that skiing doesn’t have to be reserved for hedge fund managers and private schools.

From London, Bansko is an easy sell. Direct flights from Gatwick, Luton and Stansted to Sofia clock in at just over three hours, followed by a straightforward two-hour transfer to the resort. For a city accustomed to paying £7 for a pint, the idea of après beers priced at £1 feels borderline revolutionary.

Set beneath the dramatic Pirin Mountains, Bansko combines reliable snow with a UNESCO-protected old town, cobbled streets and a hospitality scene that prioritises warmth over pretension. It’s authentic, atmospheric and, by London standards, astonishingly good value.

Poland’s Białka Tatrzańska takes second place in the index and is another smart option for London-based skiers watching their budgets. Flights from London to Kraków are frequent and inexpensive, with the resort just a couple of hours away by road. Popular with beginners and families, Białka Tatrzańska offers a relaxed, no-nonsense skiing experience where the pound – or złoty – stretches reassuringly far.

Third on the list is Borovets, Bulgaria’s oldest ski resort and another easy win for London travellers. With more than 58 kilometres of pistes spread across three areas of the Rila Mountains, it’s particularly well suited to intermediates and short breaks. It also happens to be the only resort in Bulgaria offering night skiing – ideal for those flying out after work on a Friday.

Rounding out the rankings is Bardonecchia, an Italian Alpine resort that remains oddly under the radar despite hosting events during the 2006 Winter Olympics. Reachable from London via Turin, Bardonecchia offers high-altitude skiing, excellent visibility and fewer crowds than its more famous neighbours – all without Milan-level prices.

Together, these four resorts – quickly dubbed the “four B’s of budget ski” – demonstrate that for Londoners willing to look beyond the usual Alpine hotspots, a European ski break can still be affordable, accessible and refreshingly uncomplicated. In a city where the cost of living continues to climb, that may be the most appealing winter escape of all.

The ‘Cheap Ski Index’

Bansko, Bulgaria – £142 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £63 | Hotel & transport: £79 | Beer: £1.23

Lift pass & ski hire: £48 | Hotel & transport: £95 | Beer: £2.20

Lift pass & ski hire: £57 | Hotel & transport: £91 | Beer: £1.54

Lift pass & ski hire: £63 | Hotel & transport: £95 | Beer: £3.87

Lift pass & ski hire: £59 | Hotel & transport: £105 | Beer: £2.58

Lift pass & ski hire: £66 | Hotel & transport: £102 | Beer: £3.87

Lift pass & ski hire: £72 | Hotel & transport: £102 | Beer: £3.87

Lift pass & ski hire: £65 | Hotel & transport: £124 | Beer: £3.01

Lift pass & ski hire: £80 | Hotel & transport: £163 | Beer: £5.16

Lift pass & ski hire: £81 | Hotel & transport: £190 | Beer: £5.16

Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK country manager said: “As people start to look at booking a break on the slopes, we hope that our new index spotlights just some of the resorts where equipment hire, hotels and hospitality can be found for fantastic value, so that Brits can comfortably experience the beauty of some of the most underrated mountain towns.”

“With a flurry of snow set to dust Europe in the coming weeks, last minute ski getaways are sure to be top of mind for many.

“Direct flights from 13 airports across the UK make all ten destinations easily accessible , offering more choice and connectivity for snow sports lovers across some of Europe’s best hidden-gem resorts.”