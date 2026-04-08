With rail fares rising and budget airlines continuing to tempt travellers with ultra-low headline prices, getting from London to Edinburgh cheaply has become a bit of a puzzle. But the cheapest option isn’t always the best once you factor in time, convenience and hidden costs.

We analysed the most common routes between central London (Leicester Square) and central Edinburgh (Princes Street), factoring in transfers, realistic journey times and the lowest available fares. The result is a simple ‘value index’ – cost per hour of travel – that reveals which options truly deliver.

At the very bottom end of the price spectrum sits the long-distance coach. With fares starting at around £25–£30 door-to-door, it’s comfortably the cheapest way to make the journey. However, that saving comes at a cost: around nine hours of travel.

Ridesharing services offer a surprisingly strong middle ground. With typical prices between £23 and £50 and journey times of roughly eight hours, they can undercut trains while shaving an hour off coach travel.

Trains strike the best balance overall. Advance fares can be found for as little as £35–£45 including the Tube connection, with total journey times of around 4.5 to 5 hours. Crucially, trains run city-centre to city-centre, avoiding airport friction.

Flights can appear cheapest at first glance, but once airport transfers and waiting times are factored in, the real cost rises to £35–£70 and total journey time stretches to around 4–5 hours.

The key takeaway is simple: the cheapest option depends on what you value most. If minimising cost, the coach wins. For the best balance, the train comes out on top.