A Danish lawmaker delivered a rather blunt message to Trump about his repeated threats to take over Greenland during a recent speech to the European Parliament.

European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen directly addressed Trump during a recent speech to the European Union’s legislative body, making it clear that Greenland is not for sale.

Trump has more than once argued that the US must take control over Greenland, despite it being an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, to preserve national security.

However, many believe that the US president might be more interested in exploiting the country’s natural resources, including oil and gas reserves, as well as rare mineral deposits.

During his speech, Vistisen said: “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale.”

However, Vistisen didn’t stop there and went on to add: “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f**k off.”

The emotional outburst quickly went viral, with many praising the politician for saying what many people were thinking, however, Vistisen also faced criticism for his choice of language.

Shortly after his declaration, Vistisen was cut off by the speaker who oversees parliament to be reprimanded for his unprofessional conduct.

The speaker told Vistisen: “I am sorry, this is against our rules.

“As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room.

“I am sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this.

Greenland and Denmark are both members of NATO, so any forceful attempt to take Greenland would trigger intervention by other alliance members.

It could threaten the very foundation of NATO while also straining the US’s relationships with key allies.

However, none of this appears to phase Trump as he shows no sign of backing down from his plan to acquire Greenland, saying, ‘you’ll find out’ how far he’ll go.