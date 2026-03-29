Sit back in the Twin Otter seaplane as you leave the seaplane terminal in Malé and head for the Heritance Aarah resort. Contemplate, with pleasure, that a forty-minute flight over the aquamarine Indian Ocean, will transport you to the Raa Atoll and one of the top resorts in the Maldives.

The Heritance Aarah opened to fanfare in 2019, built from scratch with state-of-the-art facilities, on a sizeable island with wide sandy beaches and lush foliage surrounded by tranquil lagoons.

It is a five star All Villa, Premium All-Inclusive resort where unbeatable food, drink, entertainment and service abound. It is next level, even by the standards of top tier Maldivian resorts.

It is a prized part of the Sri Lankan Aitken Spence hotel group and sits in a league above other super resorts in the Maldives such as Constance Moofushi and the neighbouring Adaraan Meedhupparu.

Overwater Ocean Suites

The 25 beautifully appointed and designed Overwater Ocean Suites set a high bar. Each has an unspoilt, oceanfront view housed in a vast (nearly 2,000 square foot) two storey, gabled and thatched building which is reminiscent of a sturdy Swiss chalet. It is an adult only zone.

Downstairs, the large, cool and wonderfully light living room looks onto a wide sundeck. This boasts two broad sunbeds, a swing, a long, heated infinity plunge pool and steps down to the water for those who wish to paddle, swim or snorkel.

The sundeck is constructed and oriented so as to maximise privacy and offers both sun and shade throughout the day. It was a thrill to watch white tailed tropic birds and black-naped terns wheel and dive in front of the sundeck each day.

Adjacent to the living room is a kitchenette which contains a fully stocked mini bar and a wine fridge with decent Antipodean and European wines (a range of 16 wines is available from the wine list). Both are replenished twice daily.

Upstairs, there is a large bright bedroom where a narrow, almost Juliet style, balcony nestles under the thatched roof, providing a delightful view of the aquamarine ocean at sunrise and sunset.

There is a bathroom downstairs, with a huge ocean-facing bath, and an ensuite bathroom upstairs. Elemis products are plentiful in both.

Room service is rapid, efficient and the standard of cleanliness is exceptional. One could be forgiven for not leaving the Ocean Suite – Ever.

There is, however, one source of temptation which lies just outside the Ocean Suites – A serene infinity pool which most rank amongst the best in the Maldives. It is reserved for guests in the Ocean Suites and stretches confidently from the wooden jetty over the Indian Ocean towards the horizon.

If that weren’t enough, a pool bar is adjacent to the infinity pool and is open throughout the day.

First class butler service

As one might expect, each Ocean Suite Villa has its own 100% dedicated butler. Our butler, Ilmira Khakimova hailed from Kazakhstan and provided an almost instant answer via WhatsApp to every request, however mundane or trivial.

She was also adept at driving buggies at speed over the neatly swept sandy pathways and jetties which traverse the island.

Fabulous restaurants

The Premium All-Inclusive rate offers access to various fabulous restaurants, each different from the other in terms of atmosphere and cuisine, and all of which are overwater or on the beachfront. The cuisine in each restaurant is simply fantastic and would be impressive in Mayfair or Manhattan.

Lenka Praveen, the Sri Lankan assistant F&B manager, roams the island ceaselessly ensuring perfect coordination across these venues and presides over a crack team, all of whom speak excellent English.

Ranba Restaurant, for instance, is an informal buffet next to the beach which is open for breakfast lunch and dinner and provides a tour de force of world cuisine, complete with live cooking stations. It was almost as if we had stumbled across a restaurant in a secluded bay on a Croatian island.

By contrast, Ginifathi only opens for dinner and serves succulent fresh grilled fish, including local catch, under stylish thatched pods directly on the beach.

Ambula Overwater Restaurant is perhaps the most distinctive restaurant on the island and serves an eight-course tasting menu which elegantly combines Maldivian and Sri Lankan dishes around an atrium which houses open kitchen with ocean views.

A succession of beetroot and tuna consommé, curried octopus wrapped in Maldivian “roshi” followed by curried crab and coconut sambal, topped off with hibiscus tea ice cream, surrounded by a coconut lemongrass and accompanied by a mango compote, is exquisite and exotic.

Naturally, a wine sommelier proffers wine pairings with each course and the waiters provide an atmospheric commentary.

Baani is a charming overwater restaurant which is reserved for guests in the Ocean Suites and Ocean Residences. It was our favourite place for breakfast, where I contentedly rotated between fresh fruit, Western style eggs and omelettes and the delicious Maldivian Breakfast of spicy red fish curry, dhal curry and mashuni (tuna, fresh coconut and lime) served with roshi, a form of chapati.

Bhaani was also great for a quiet lunch and wonderful for a six-course dinner complete with Taittinger (the house champagne) and fine wines.

All of these restaurants cater with ease for those who are gluten intolerant or allergic to gluten.

Heritance Aarah by night (and all day)

The resort has no less than five bars, all stocked with just about every drink imaginable, including a formidable range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails.

You will probably end up having drinks at the bar before and after dinner, as well as during the day. Travin, the cheerful Sri Lankan bar man at the Bandhi Pool Bar, could tempt anyone to a Kamikaze, a Singapore Sling or a reliable Manhattan.

Seated outside at the Falhu Lounge Bar, gazing over the tranquil Indian Ocean, I developed rather a penchant for cocktails with Arrack, an ancient Maldivian and Sri Lankan coconut-based spirit which is a local alternative to rum.

Finally, drink in hand, you absolutely must not miss the view of the sunset from the lofty Sky Bar, perched atop the Ambula Overwater Restaurant.

Maldivian Village

Heritance Aarah is an absolute delight for those who wish to learn more about Maldivian culture for in the centre of the island, nestled amidst the native verdant beach naupaka, lies a recreated traditional Maldivian village.

It explores local crafts, such as coral stone carpentry and has a fascinating photo gallery of Maldivian life from times gone by (who knew that coconut skinning was a popular sport and a way of deciding a man’s strength?).

The village even has its own guide, Ismail, who is a mine of information.

Water sports and more

The resort offers just about every non-motorised aquatic adventure, from diving, catamaran sailing, jet skiing, kite surfing, paddle boarding and water skiing to snorkelling. There are also sunrise and sunset dolphin spotting excursions by boat.

Inland, there is a gym and courts for badminton, padel, pickleball and tennis. Nothing beats a leisurely or vigorous game of padel in the cool of the early evening.

High praise

Heritance Aarah has received high praise from all quarters, including Condé Nast and Forbes. Nothing could be more deserved.

The resort is open all year, including during the peak Christmas and New Year season. A Premium All-Inclusive Ocean Suite starts from about $2,300 including tax per night. Bookings may be made directly with the resort through the website at heritancehotels.com, by email at [email protected] or by telephone on + 960 6 64 1908.

Instagram – @heritanceaarah.