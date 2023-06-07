New research has revealed the best street food vans to visit in the UK – with three London entries on the list.
With more glorious summer weather on the way, an increasing number of food lovers are embracing el fresco dining to capitalise on London being, at times, hotter than Istanbul!
In fact, searches for ‘food vans near me’ have increased by 22 per cent in the last three months alone, while #foodvan has over 7.5 million views on TikTok.
To help point hungry customers to the best artisan street food vendors, new research from Vansdirect has revealed the UK’s most popular food vans that every food lover needs to visit.
The research, which analysed the social followings of some of the highest-rated food vans across the UK, found that London’s Sud Italia is the most Instagrammable food van in the country.
There are two other London entries – making the capital a must-visit spot for food trucks!
Here’s the list in full:
1. Sud Italia
Location: London
Cuisine: Italian
Great for: Authentic Neapolitan pizza
Known for its striking blue van and delicious Neapolitan pizza, Sud Italia is one of the best spots in London for an affordable (and Instagrammable!) bite to eat.
2. Taquitos
Location: Belfast
Cuisine: Mexican
Great for: Flavoursome food with a great view
Bringing authentic Mexican food to Belfast, Taquitos is situated at the Big Fish plaza, with gorgeous waterside views. It’s also super affordable, with TripAdvisor listing its price range as £2 – £6.
3. Anna Mae’s
Location: London
Cuisine: Mac n Cheese
Great for: The ultimate comfort food
The UK’s ‘original Mac n Cheese dealers’, Anna Mae’s offers an extensive range of mac ‘n’ cheese dishes, from classic to plant-based. What’s more, you can purchase their cookbook to recreate the delicious cheesy delights at home.
4. The Green Grill
Location: London
Cuisine: Vegan
Great for: Plant-based burgers
Founded with a mission to ‘revolutionise’, The Green Grill is perfect for vegans, or those keen to try more plant-based food, wanting their junk food fix.
5. Icarus & Apollo
Location: Sheffield
Cuisine: Vegan
Great for: Colourful fusion dishes
A fixture of the Sheffield vegan scene, Icarus & Apollo prides itself on serving delicious and ethical food. With a diverse menu, visitors can enjoy dishes such as loaded flatbreads, Bahn Mis, and curry bowls.
6. Dim Sum Su
Location: Manchester
Cuisine: Asian
Great for: Family-inspired street food
Primarily found on the market and food festival circuit across Greater Manchester, Sue Lee’s Dim Sum Su food van serves up artisan street food, inspired by recipes that have been handed down her family for generations.
7. The Bournville Waffle Company
Location: Birmingham
Cuisine: Dessert
Great for: Indulgent and inventive waffles
The Bournville Waffle Company promise to offer a dessert that is unlike any other and, with offerings such as Eton Mess, honeycomb cheesecake, and banoffee waffles, this food van is essential visiting for anyone with a sweet tooth!
8. Mrs Falafel
Location: Glasgow
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Great for: Fresh and flavoursome falafel
This food van is a one stop shop for fresh, authentic Middle Eastern food. Delicious falafels and lamb koftas are served with a colourful array of sides and salads, from baba ghanoush to tabouleh.
9. Falafel Guys
Location: Leeds
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Great for: Rainbow hummus
Another van for falafel lovers, this caravan serves up tasty and generous portions, perfect for a casual bite to eat. Make sure to try the iconic pink and black hummus, guaranteed to make a splash on your Instagram feed.
10. Dough Man’s Land
Location: Glasgow
Cuisine: Italian
Great for: Wood-fired pizzas and friendly service
Glasgow’s second appearance on the list is the perfect spot for pizza lovers. A quaint kerbside food van, Dough Man’s Land serves delicious wood-fired pizza with a range of toppings.