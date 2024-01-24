Travel lovers, now is the perfect time to book yourself a break away, as Ryanair are selling flights to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gem’ cities from as little as £15.

The airline is offering the cheap flights for a limited time, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to bag a bargain.

Another condition is that the flights are only so cheap if you book before May this year.

One location in particular has captured the attention of people looking to book trips.

Poznan in Poland is a picturesque city, and with a variety of airports offering flights, it should be easy to take a cheap trip no matter where you’re based.

Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, and Liverpool all have direct flights to Poznan which are included in Ryanair’s deals.

“The choice between staying at home on the couch or jetting off to explore new cities and scenic beaches is a no brainer,” the company said of the deal. “This sale won’t last long, don’t miss out.”

One of the best things about the Polish city as a city break location is that it’s not about to get expensive once you’re there either.

Pints can cost as little as £2 in Poznan, so you can get as merry as you like without worrying about breaking the bank.

In terms of things to do, the city is full of cosy bars, beautiful streets and cute cafes.

TripAdvisor says the top attraction is the Old Market Square, shortly followed by the Parish Church of St. Stanislaus and, perhaps the most exciting of all, the Croissant Museum.

Although Poznan is less popular than city break hotspots such as Prague or Budapest, the city has more than enough to make for a wonderful short stay.

